Chelsea loanee Jadon Sancho is expected to join permanently this summer from Manchester United despite a clause that means they can break their obligation, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

There is an obligation to buy if Chelsea finish above 15th for a variable fee of up to £25m. The higher Chelsea finish, the greater the fee. In the meantime, Manchester United are contributing to Sancho's wages. On paper, it's an excellent deal for Chelsea.

Sancho has made 27 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring two goals and got four assists in the Premier League. And all parties currently expect Sancho to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Sources: Sancho Expected to Stay at Chelsea

All parties happy with the deal

However, there is a scenario where Sancho returns to Old Trafford this summer, as the Daily Mail first reported. The loan has a conditional obligation, and once Chelsea's league position is final, the exact fee will become apparent.

If Chelsea then decide not to proceed, they can pay Manchester United a significant fee to effectively override the obligation. The clause is not really intended as a bail out, and is big enough to act as a deterrent. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that United would get back all their part of the salary covered and more.

Manchester United view this as a 'win-win 'scenario. Either Chelsea sign Sancho, based on all conditions of the obligation being met, or he returns and they still bring in an important fee.

Chelsea are pleased with Sancho's form, application and development, so it would come as a surprise if they decided not to make the move permanent, especially with Mykhailo Mudryk serving a provisional ban, and his long-term future still unclear.

Sancho is currently competing with Pedro Neto for the left-sided starting spot and is expected to feature when they face off against Arsenal on Sunday in the Premier League.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/03/2025.