Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is going to look like an absolute bargain once he starts scoring goals, says journalist Simon Phillips.

The Blues spent big money to bring the Argentine to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window and he's impressed since arriving, but he's yet to open up his account for his new side.

Chelsea news — Enzo Fernández

While Fernández has been performing well for Chelsea, his team-mate Kai Havertz has still called for the 22-year-old to be given time.

"A dozen players arrived since the summer; it’s not easy," the German recently told The Guardian in an interview.

"Enzo and [Mykhailo] Mudryk have come for a lot of money and they’re only [22], you know? You cannot expect them to be Neymar straight away. It’s like me: it takes time."

Fernández is Chelsea's record signing after the west London club paid Benfica £107m for his services, as reported by BBC Sport. According to Capology, he's currently earning £180,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

What has Simon Phillips said about Enzo Fernández and Chelsea?

After his fantastic strike for Argentina against Curaçao during the international break, Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea can't let his finishing ability go to waste.

On the former Benfica star, the journalist said: "We just need to get him arriving in the box at the right time and that needs to be coached as well, so [Graham] Potter is going to need to work with him on that.

"We can't allow a player who's got a finish like that to not get in goalscoring positions, and I think that when he starts scoring more goals as well, he's going to look an absolute bargain come next season."

How good has Enzo Fernández been for Chelsea?

While Chelsea as a team may be struggling, individually, Fernández has been excellent for Potter's side.

As per WhoScored, the Argentina international is averaging the most passes per league game (84.6) in his squad.

Fernández, who's been described as a "sensational" footballer by journalist Karan Tejwani, has quickly become the conductor in this Chelsea side.

If he does start to add more goals to his game, then Chelsea are going to have an even scarier midfielder.

As Havertz touched on, maybe Fernández does need more time to get to his very best. However, Potter can certainly be more than pleased with what he's getting from the ex-River Plate player presently.