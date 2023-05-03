Chelsea and N'Golo Kanté are both committed to each other, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Jones says the player and his current employers want to continue together for at least another year.

Chelsea transfer news — N'Golo Kanté

Last month, one report from Spain claimed that Kanté has already agreed to join Arsenal in the summer.

The 32-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning Chelsea's London rivals would be able to pick him up on a free transfer.

Other reports, however, suggest Kanté could remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the current campaign.

According to Football Insider, the Frenchman's priority is to stay in west London. He joined Chelsea from Leicester City in a £30m deal back in 2016, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about N'Golo Kanté and Chelsea?

Jones says Kanté and Chelsea don't want their relationship to end just yet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, Kanté and Chelsea both seem to be pretty committed to carrying this on for another year. I think Chelsea kind of need that from him right now, too."

Can Chelsea afford to let N'Golo Kanté join Arsenal?

No, they can't. The Gunners have been miles ahead of the Blues this season and letting arguably their best player move to the Emirates won't help them to close the gap.

The 2022/23 campaign has been a terrible one for Frank Lampard's side, so things surely can't get any worse next term. Still, allowing Kanté to join Arsenal just doesn't seem wise.

While the France international has had his injury problems, he's obviously an incredible player when he's fit.

Last season, for example, Kanté made 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League. Excluding Kenedy, who only featured in one match, it was the highest average in Chelsea's squad, according to WhoScored.

"It has been 250 times a pure joy to watch him," Kanté's former manager Thomas Tuchel told Chelsea's official website last year after the player made his 250th appearance for the Blues. "Of course, it is pure joy and luck to be his coach because he is a fantastic guy and player.

"He is so unique, and I don’t know anybody that doesn’t love him, even friends and family, friends who support other teams, they all love N’Golo Kante. There is a reason for this."

Ultimately, while his fitness may be a concern, Chelsea should look to keep hold of Kanté this summer.