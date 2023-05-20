Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovačić leaving Stamford Bridge is now a "concrete possibility", transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and has been linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Chelsea transfer news — Mateo Kovačić

Last month, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that no talks between Chelsea and Kovačić over a contract extension had been scheduled.

The Croatian's existing deal, which is worth £150,000 a week, according to Spotrac, expires next year. It means Todd Boehly could be forced to sell him this summer to avoid losing the player on a free transfer.

In terms of potential destinations, Manchester City could be a landing spot for Kovačić. As per the MailOnline, the Champions League finalists are interested in the Blues star, who Pep Guardiola is thought to admire.

Guardiola's former team Bayern Munich are also said to be keen on Kovačić, with the Evening Standard reporting that Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a reunion with the Croatia international at the Allianz Arena.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mateo Kovačić and Chelsea?

Romano says Kovačić could depart Stamford Bridge this summer but Chelsea want big money for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "For Kovacic, at the moment, there are no conversations over a new deal, so there is a concrete possibility for him to leave.

"It's true that there are clubs pursuing him in Germany and also in England, of course, but nothing is advanced because Chelsea want important money. They don't want to give players for free. They don't want to give players on loan."

Who will Mateo Kovačić end up joining this summer?

If Kovačić does leave Chelsea, which now seems highly likely, then there probably is a really good chance that he signs for City.

Midfield is an area of their squad that may need strengthening. Ilkay Gündoğan's contract is up at the end of the season, while Kalvin Phillips' future at the Etihad is in serious doubt despite the England international only arriving there last summer.

Back in March, 90min reported that Phillips is ready to leave the Manchester club after a difficult campaign.

From Kovačić's perspective, a move to City also sounds very appealing. There, he'll be able to challenge for the Premier League consistently, something that just hasn't happened during his time at Chelsea. Ultimately, it's a transfer that could make a lot of sense for both parties.