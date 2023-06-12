Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will definitely look for a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer if he is not given assurances over game time next season, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old was not a regular during the 2022/23 campaign and is now being linked with a move to Italy.

Chelsea transfer news — Christian Pulisic

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pulisic is more likely to leave Chelsea than stay.

One potential destination for the American is the Allianz Stadium, with ESPN reporting that Juventus are currently leading the race for his signature.

The same outlet has also claimed that their Serie A rivals Napoli and AC Milan have been made aware of Pulisic's likely fee and salary.

According to Spotrac, the USA international's existing contract is worth £150,000 a week and expires next year, meaning now could be a good time for Chelsea to cash in.

What has Dean Jones said about Christian Pulisic's Chelsea future?

Jones says Pulisic cannot spend another season on the bench and could push for a move this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Pulisic's future has been uncertain for most of the last season and he can't spend another year kicking his heels on the bench or in the stands at Stamford Bridge. So if he isn't given clear indications that he can fight for his place and be part of this, then he will definitely look for a transfer."

Can Christian Pulisic win a place in Chelsea's starting XI?

It is going to be difficult. The Blues currently have the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who they signed in January, at their disposal. You would expect them to feature heavily under Mauricio Pochettino next season.

There is also Raheem Sterling, who Chelsea invested a lot of money in after buying him from Manchester City for £50m last summer, as reported by BBC Sport.

In the 2022/23 season, Pulisic made just eight starts in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt. When you consider the above, it could easily be a similar theme next term. Therefore, from the former Borussia Dortmund man's perspective, it may be best for him to seek pastures new.

Pulisic is definitely not a bad player. He has delivered for Chelsea in some big games, including in their Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid a couple of years ago.

However, it has not quite worked out for him in west London, with injuries playing their part, so a transfer this summer could be the way to go.