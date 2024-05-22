Highlights Reece James missed out on the England squad for EURO 2024 due to poor form and injuries.

James has faced multiple setbacks with injuries at Chelsea, impacting his playing time and selection for the national team.

Despite missing out on EURO 2024, James aims to focus on regaining fitness for next season and earning a spot in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's announcement of England's provisional 33-man squad for this summer's EURO 2024 tournament has caused controversy with some of his usual Three Lions stars missing out on a place on the plane to Germany. And with Reece James being one of the higher profile stars to stay at home, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea right-back is 'devastated' to have missed out - with his red card against Brighton last week potentially haunting him in terms of selection.

Marcus Rashford was the biggest shock name to have missed out, with Southgate confirming that the Manchester United star simply has not been in good enough form to go to the tournament in the summer; whilst usual favourites Nick Pope, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Ben Chilwell have also missed out on a space thanks to their poor form and injuries. James falls into that category, with the Blues man having only featured in 481 minutes of league football all season which has included two red cards. And that has come back to bite him - with Jones suggesting that it is a hard one to take for the Cobham graduate.

Reece James: Injury Struggles Have Plagued Chelsea Star

James is a top talent but rarely showcases that through injury

James has struggled with injuries throughout his Chelsea career. Being sidelined with ankle problems in his first full season at Stamford Bridge alongside more setbacks in the 2021/22 campaign, it was the 2022/23 season that properly saw the Blues captain struggle for game time. Just 16 Premier League games throughout that campaign were sandwiched between knee and hamstring problems, and that evidently continued into this season with the full-back playing in just 10 league games all season despite being on an estimated £250,000 per week.

Reece James' Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 25th Assists 2 =7th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 =3rd Tackles Per Game 1.4 7th Interceptions Per Game 0.3 =7th Match rating 6.49 =16th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

It's not an ideal amount of games to miss at the age of just 24, and his return was marred with that red card at the AMEX Stadium despite a game-winning assist at Nottingham Forest mere days before. But with a full pre-season to work towards earning full fitness and coming back stronger next season, there is every chance that James will be back to his best in royal blue by the time August comes around.

Jones: Reece James 'Devastated' to Have Missed Out

James has been on the peripherals of the England side during his career

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that James will have been devastated to have missed out, with his goal at the start of the season being to work his way into Southgate's plans - and now full attention will be turned towards the World Cup in a Three Lions sense. He said:

"James will be devastated not to have made it because throughout rehab this season, the focus was on getting back in time for the end of the campaign, getting in the Chelsea team, and then making this England squad. "Maybe that red card [vs Brighton] is haunting him, perhaps it was the moment Southgate realised he just could not rely on him for this tournament, but whatever it is this will be a hard one to take. "Chelsea still have faith in him, and next season he has to put all of this behind him and make sure he can prove his fitness - and then become a regular for England in time for the World Cup."

England's Right Back Options

James would have found game time hard to come by for England

England have Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold as their right-back options; though Trippier may be needed at left-back with Luke Shaw being miles off full fitness and Alexander-Arnold being more likely to be utilised as a central midfielder alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has made 16 caps for England under Southgate's guidance.

James would probably have struggled for game time anyway, but even being in the squad and having a winners' medal to his name should England go all the way would have been just a reward for coming back to full fitness.

