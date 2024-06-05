Highlights Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is disappointed about a potential exit due to contract uncertainty, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Aston Villa are leading the race for Gallagher, who possibly could be sold due to a need to balance financial books.

Gallagher could opt for a Champions League challenge with Villa under Unai Emery.

Conor Gallagher's future continues to look more and more up in the air by the day with the Chelsea star being linked heavily with Aston Villa - and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the Blues star feels disappointed that he is being forced to consider an exit from Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher, labelled 'outstanding' by Gareth Southgate, joined Chelsea at the age of just eight, but only made his first-team debut for the club two seasons ago after a stellar loan spell at Crystal Palace announced his name on the Premier League scene. He has impressed since then by becoming a part of the England squad and as a boyhood Chelsea fan, there is little reason for him to leave. But that could happen with club chiefs fielding interest from Villa.

Conor Gallagher: Transfer News Latest

The midfielder could be set for a move elsewhere

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Gallagher was in the pipeline for a bid from Aston Villa, with the Midlands outfit willing to start talks with his entourage and preliminary discussions had taken place over his potential move to Villa Park. Tottenham and Everton have previously been linked with a move for his services but Gallagher remained at Chelsea in the process, taking the captain's armband for the majority of the Premier League campaign in 2023/24.

His inclusion in Gareth Southgate's preliminary 33-man squad for EURO 2024 is a huge indicator that he is one of England's leading central midfielders, with his tenacity, work-rate and quality on the ball being of huge importance to both Chelsea and the Three Lions and as such, he would be an invaluable addition to any team in the country.

But with just a year left on his Chelsea contract, the Blues are reluctant to see him depart and any bids coming his way may be rejected - though with a need to balance out the books due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Gallagher's academy status means that he is seen as 'pure profit' and that could play a factor in his exit.

Sources: Gallagher "Disappointed" at Being Forced to Move

The midfielder has been one of Chelsea's key performers

Gallagher feels disappointed that he is being forced to consider the possibility of leaving Chelsea - as he doesn't want to leave his boyhood club, with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that he has his mind set on staying at Stamford Bridge, even if it means leaving on a free transfer next season.

Gallagher was confident that he would have landed a new contract under Mauricio Pochettino, but with the Argentine departing at the end of the season, there has been no contract on the table for Gallagher to sign, though he continues to conduct himself in the correct manner.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 05/06/2024

Gallagher will continue on his current deal, but Chelsea don't want that as an option and as a result, they have valued the Cobham graduate at £50million or more, which interested clubs are initially unwilling to pay due to his contract situation.

If Gallagher has to make a decision, Villa could suit him better than clubs such as Tottenham or Newcastle; the reason being that Gallagher is a Chelsea fan and would not consider a move to Tottenham other than for location, whilst Newcastle is deemed too far for him to move.

Villa's qualification for the Champions League is also a huge factor, as he would be competing in Europe's premier cup competition under Unai Emery next season and other clubs wanting his signature do not offer that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher has 10 goals and 10 assists for Chelsea in 95 games.

Chelsea, in any case, would prefer a sale by the end of June but with EURO 2024 about to get underway, any deal being brokered would be more difficult due to the thick and fast nature of games - and with little over a week before England kickstart their campaign in Germany, time is definitely ticking.

Gallagher Could Shine at EURO 2024

The Chelsea man is almost certainly on the plane to Germany

Gallagher likely won't start at EURO 2024, with more creative stars likely to get a look-in alongside Declan Rice. Jude Bellingham is nailed on to start after winning La Liga and the Champions League and the cameos of young duo Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton have thrown a spanner into the works for Gareth Southgate.

But if England are in need of a player to hassle players and see out games against tough opposition, Gallagher is without doubt the man for the job and he will be a valuable member of the squad in Germany.

