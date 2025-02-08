Chelsea fans have had enough of one player after the Blues were eliminated from the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night. The two sides met at the American Express Stadium and despite taking an early lead via a Bart Verbruggen own goal, Enzo Maresca's side were sent crashing out of the fourth round. Goals from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma turned things around for the home side and they will enter the hat for the fifth round draw.

It was a tough evening for Chelsea and saw their chances of winning silverware this season drop drastically. Having already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup and trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 13 points, the Blues' only realistic shot at a trophy is winning the UEFA Conference League.

Naturally, fans will be very frustrated at the club's early exit from the FA Cup, but they've been left very unhappy with one player in particular and that's Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku's Performance Against Brighton

He struggled to make an impact

After impressing at RB Leipzig, Nkunku was looked at as a massive signing for Chelsea when they brought him to Stamford Bridge in 2023, but things haven't gone well following his arrival. The forward was first forced to wait months for his first appearance, struggling with injuries. Now that he's healthy, he's hardly made much of a positive impact for the club and he's found regular minutes harder to come by than he probably anticipated.

Performances like the one against Brighton won't do him any favours either. Nkunku had a really poor performance against the Seagulls. Despite leading the lines for the Blues, the Frenchman failed to register a single attempt on goal and was unsuccessful with his one attempt at a dribble. He was also dispossessed on multiple occasions and registered just 34 touches on the ball, a number that was even less than Chelsea's goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez (54). He offered nothing for his team going forward.

The £195,000-per-week star did finish the match with a 100% pass success rate, so he did well in that sense, but the Chelsea fans were still fed up with his performance and they were quick to air their grievances on social media.

Chelsea Fans on Nkunku

They aren't happy

The performance didn't go unnoticed by Chelsea fans and they weren't afraid to share their opinions about Nkunku on social media. One fan took to X (Twitter) and said: "May as well play with 10 players since Nkunku is a ghost. This is what happens when you fail to sign another striker," while another posted: "Nkunku is ghosting like crazy."

They weren't the only supporters to take issue with his game, though. Another fan has seen enough, saying: "Nkunku should just leave this club," while a fourth simply stated: "Nkunku link up with this team is awful."

A fifth fan accused the striker of being 'lazy', posting: "Nkunku is one lazy player." Another agreed with that sentiment and said: "Never seen a lazy player than Nkunku, Morata was way better."

