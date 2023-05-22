Chelsea would consider a big offer for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, believes journalist Paul Brown.

However, Brown is convinced that the 31-year-old wants to remain at Stamford Bridge and prove himself after a difficult debut season in England.

Chelsea transfer news — Kalidou Koulibaly

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are working on a deal to sign Koulibaly this summer.

The centre-back joined Chelsea less than a year ago, arriving from Napoli in a £33m deal, as reported by Sky Sports.

However, he's struggled during his time in England so far. In his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea back in January, former Blues player Frank Leboeuf said: "I think Kalidou Koulibaly will be the first one to admit his disappointment. We are all disappointed because he hasn’t yet fulfilled any expectations.

"The fact that behind him, though, the goalkeepers do not provide too much security with their form lately, doesn’t help."

What has Paul Brown said about Kalidou Koulibaly and Chelsea?

Brown thinks Chelsea would be open to selling Koulibaly if they received a good proposition for him but doesn't believe the player is eager to leave the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't think he'd be willing to leave Chelsea on a low. I've seen a lot of talk that maybe Chelsea would make him available this summer, and I'm sure if a club came in with a big offer for him it would be considered.

"But I genuinely don't think that Koulibaly would want to go and I don't think what's happened at Napoli would have a big impact on him. I'm sure he's glad they've won the title, but he made his decision to leave and I don't think he regrets it."

Will Chelsea receive a big offer for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer?

It seems unlikely. As already mentioned, the Senegal international hasn't had the best season, while he's now in his 30s. With that in mind, it's going to be hard for Chelsea to make their money back.

An exit may be the best outcome here, though, at least from Koulibaly's perspective anyway. Levi Colwill will return to Stamford Bridge after his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion finishes and the Blues already have the likes of Wesley Fofana and Benoît Badiashile at their disposal.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Mauricio Pochettino, who's set to become the west London club's new manager, decides to build his defence around two of that trio, thus limiting Koulibaly's game time.