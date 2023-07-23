Chelsea already have one club in mind that they could send Carney Chukwuemeka on loan to this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones says the midfielder is "extremely determined" to impress Mauricio Pochettino and is confident that he can thrive at Stamford Bridge if given a proper opportunity.

Chelsea news — Carney Chukwuemeka

Chukwuemeka has already made it clear that he wants to stay at Chelsea.

"He has come in and said that he sees the talent, that he wants to help develop me," the 19-year-old recently told Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

"Whether that’s in a month or six months, but I want to stay and prove to everyone what I can do and help the club. At the end of the day, we’ll sit down and come together to decide what’s best for me."

The Blues signed Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa in a £20m deal last year, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Carney Chukwuemeka and Chelsea?

Jones says Chukwuemeka wants to prove himself at Chelsea but a loan move to sister club Strasbourg is possible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The future of Carney Chukwuemeka is going to come more and more in the spotlight as we move through pre-season.

"My information is that the player is extremely determined to make the most of this opportunity to impress a new manager and genuinely believes he could make an impression if he is given a proper chance in the Premier League. But Chelsea are keeping the door open on this one and he could still go.

"One option I think that is going to become more interesting is their recent link-up with Strasbourg. Patrick Vieira has been made first-team boss there for a reason. He’s an expert on the French game and can bring through talent and take both the club and the staff to higher levels.

"Something like that could be key for Carney if he can’t find a way into the Chelsea team right now. I’ve heard it could be an option. At the moment, there is nothing too concrete around it, but this is a player ready to burst onto the scene and he needs to be allowed to shine."

Who else could leave Chelsea on loan this summer

Like Chukwuemeka, left-back Ian Maatsen is also hoping to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"I hope to come back here and show the fans and the manager what I am capable of," the Dutch youngster told the Evening Standard after his two-goal display in Chelsea's 5-0 win against Wrexham on Thursday.

However, with Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Hall also in Pochettino's squad, he may need to spend another season away from west London.

The Chelsea academy product, Chukwuemeka and all the other young players who Pochettino has taken to America with him, though, have a real chance to prove themselves, with the former doing just that after grabbing a brace versus Phil Parkinson's side.