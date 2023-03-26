Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has become a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and Jones doesn't think there's a way back for him at the Blues.

Chelsea transfer news — Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi looks set to return to Chelsea in the summer after the end of his loan spell in Germany.

According to Sky Sport, the English youngster wants to go back to the west London club and there's currently no agreement with Leverkusen over extending his loan there or a permanent transfer.

Whether Hudson-Odoi gets to stay at Stamford Bridge, though, is another matter.

Graham Potter already possesses a wealth of attacking talent, including January signings Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

What has Dean Jones said about Callum Hudson-Odoi's Chelsea future?

While Hudson-Odoi may want to return to Chelsea, Jones fears his career there is already over.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "I don't really think there is going to be a way back for him here. He is a bit of a forgotten man. I don't think that's because he's done especially badly since leaving. I think he's just out of sight, out of mind, it seems. But I'm sure that's not the case with Chelsea's staff that manage the loans."

How is Callum Hudson-Odoi's loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen going?

It hasn't been a complete disaster, as the England international has been getting game time at the BayArena, though not of late.

As per Transfermarkt, he's made 13 appearances in the Bundesliga and started in all of Leverkusen's Champions League group stage fixtures.

However, Hudson-Odoi hasn't featured in any of his side's last four league matches and is yet to score a goal in the German top flight.

He's getting more opportunities at Leverkusen than he probably would've got at Chelsea, though, and that's the most important thing as he looks to continue his development.

However, Hudson-Odoi, whose Chelsea contract is worth £120,000 a week, according to Spotrac, hasn't done enough to show he deserves a spot in his parent club's starting XI.

Considering that, and the fact that Graham Potter isn't exactly short of attacking options, there may not be room for Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge next season.

Another loan move probably can't be ruled out, then, while a permanent transfer is also something that could be explored if the Chelsea academy graduate is looking for more stability at this stage in his career.