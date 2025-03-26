Enzo Fernandez turned in an all-timer of a performance on Tuesday evening as Argentina swept Brazil aside with ease in Buenos Aires in the World Cup qualifying campaign - and that has seen the Chelsea midfielder showered with praise by various Argentine outlets for his 'mastermind' performance.

Fernandez recorded a goal and an assist - with the former being in the 12th minute, to put the reigning World Cup champions into an early two-goal lead - to sink Brazil and put Argentina in a promising position in the table. With ten of their fourteen games won, a raucous atmosphere in the capital dragged them over the line - but Fernandez was the star behind it all.

Argentine Media React to Enzo Fernandez 'Mastermind' Performance

Argentina swept their historic rivals away with a 4-1 win

The Chelsea man has ramped up his output this season, registering 14 goal contributions in just 35 games for the Blues in all competitions, with nine of those in the Premier League - and he's finally starting to look somewhat close to the extortionate fee that the Stamford Bridge outfit paid for him.

Enzo Fernandez's statistics - Argentina vs Brazil, 25th March 2025 Stats Output Goals 1 Assists 1 Accurate Passes 47/51 Key Passes 2 Ground Duels Attempted 11 Ground Duels Won 7

But Fernandez looked at his best on the international stage, registering his fourth goal for Argentina against their historic rivals - and that led to an outpour of praise for his services.

Firstly, Argentine outlet Clarin stated that the midfielder was 'monumental', tearing the game up - whilst also being the club's 'driving force'. The publication read:

"Enzo Fernández was the star of a fantastic Scaloneta that barely slipped up. The figure of the monumental night. Once again, he moved behind Julián and tore it up. He ran like few others in his career; he scored one and provided a superb assist for Mac Allister. He was the team's driving force and finished the match playing in central midfield. A brilliant performance. 9."

Next up was La Voz, who were less heavy on the superlatives, but went one higher with their match rating to give the former Benfica man a perfect score. They wrote:

"Fernandez - 10. He made it 2-0 with an attacking burst into the box and then set up the 3-1. He makes everything simple. A great player. He didn't miss a pass all night."

And perhaps the best review was saved for last, by BolaVIP - who labelled his outing 'one to remember', for inflicting damage on Brazil and being the 'mastermind' for the performance. The outlet penned their words, stating:

"Enzo Fernández (10): A performance to remember, shining in all facets of the game. He positioned himself a few meters ahead and was Argentina's mastermind behind the ball in creating and inflicting damage. He started and finished the play for the second goal and marveled with his assist for the third."

Chelsea fans will not be hoping that he can do the same for their team throughout the campaign, having been installed as team captain more often than not this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Enzo Fernandes has four goals in 35 games for Argentina.

Alongside other major signing Moises Caicedo, 24-year-old Fernandez appears to be finally finding his feet in English football after a troubling period following his move back in January 2023, when he'd impressed for his nation at the World Cup.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 26-03-25.

