Chelsea haven't seen the real João Félix at Stamford Bridge yet, claims journalist Simon Phillips.

Phillips feels that the 23-year-old and the rest of the Blues' attackers have been "terrible and inconsistent" but says he still has time to show his true quality.

Chelsea transfer news — João Félix

In March, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were planning to hold talks with Atlético Madrid this month about signing Félix permanently.

According to Marca, the Portuguese forward, who's currently on loan at Stamford Bridge, could cost the west London club €100m (£88m).

It'd see Atlético make a loss on Félix after signing him from Benfica for £113m back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport.

Since arriving at Chelsea, Félix has made 11 Premier League appearances and scored two goals, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Simon Phillips said about João Félix and Chelsea?

Phillips thinks Chelsea are yet to see the best of Félix or any of their attackers this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's hard when a team is playing so badly collectively. The confidence goes and you see it throughout the whole team. No one really has been playing that well recently for Chelsea.

"All of our attackers have been terrible and inconsistent and Félix is just one of many of them. So I don't think we've seen the real Felix yet at Chelsea. He's still got time to show that and hopefully he does."

How is João Félix's loan spell at Chelsea going?

Félix initially showed a lot of promise at the beginning of his Chelsea career, even if he was sent off in his debut against Fulham.

In that game, the Portugal international registered the most shots (six) and completed the most dribbles (two), according to WhoScored.

However, as Phillips mentioned, Félix probably hasn't been consistent enough. If that changes and he manages to score a few more goals between now and the end of the season, then you could understand why Chelsea would consider a permanent move for him.

However, that's a big if right now, with Frank Lampard's side as a whole playing so poorly at present. The Blues also have Kai Havertz, who's quite a similar player to Félix, while Christopher Nkunku is set to come in from RB Leipzig, too.

You have to ask the question, then, is Félix, who's currently earning £110,000 a week, according to Capology, really worth £88m at this moment in time? The answer is probably not.