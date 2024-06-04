Highlights Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca plans to keep Robert Sánchez for next season.

Sánchez received assurances about his future with Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher is likely to leave this summer.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez ‘had some assurance’ he is in new manager Enzo Maresca’s plans for next season, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent speculation over Chelsea looking for a new shot-stopper in the summer transfer window, the Blues are aiming to keep Sánchez on board.

After Maresca signed a five-year deal with Chelsea last week, he is expected to bring in new faces to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The London side also have several players to offload and, in recent weeks, Sánchez has been linked with a move away, but now the rumours seem to be squashed.

Maresca is reportedly looking forward to working with the 26-year-old, who was out of Mauricio Pochettino’s first eleven in the second part of the campaign after struggling with injuries.

Reserve goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic took Sanchez’s spot and impressed for the Blues as they secured European football for next season after a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

Chelsea Set to Keep Robert Sanchez

Maresca starts a new era at Stamford Bridge

As the new era with Maresca looms, Chelsea want to send a clear message to players who are facing an uncertain future at the club, including Sanchez.

The Spain international was made aware he is in the plans for next season, Jones tells GIVEMESPORT:

“There has been a narrative that he is going to be a victim of the new era, but it’s becoming clear that’s not necessarily the case. “As Maresca begins this new era, I’m told there is a real urge to make sure there are no mixed messages within the squad. “Sanchez has had some assurance that he is in the plans and that, while that flies in the face of other briefings in the last month around them looking for a new keeper, it’s important to consider how this club wants to now encourage a feeling of belonging and having the will to succeed.”

Sanchez played his last Premier League match for Chelsea back in December as he struggled for fitness this year and was recently left out of Spain’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

After signing from Brighton last year, the 28-year-old has made 21 appearances for Chelsea so far, keeping five clean sheets.

Robert Sanchez Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 16 25 3 FA Cup 2 4 0 EFL Cup 3 1 2

Conor Gallagher's Chelsea Future Uncertain

It is 'not in Maresca’s hands'

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher’s future is not in the control of Enzo Maresca this summer, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher is likely to be on the move as Chelsea look to raise funds to comply with new Profit and Sustainability Rules after spending over £1billion on new signings in the past two years.

Multiple Premier League clubs are reportedly following Gallagher’s situation after he enjoyed a successful season at Stamford Bridge, registering 12 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-06-24.