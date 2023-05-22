Lauren James was spotted taunting Arsenal fans again after Chelsea beat the Gunners in the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea recorded a 2-0 victory at Kingsmeadow on Sunday (May 21), with Guro Reiten and Magda Eriksson both grabbing first-half goals.

Arsenal had a chance to get back into the match when they were awarded a penalty on the hour mark, but Katie McCabe sliced her shot wide.

James was seen celebrating the missed penalty, pumping her fists in the air. But it wasn’t the only time during the match that she taunted the opposition.

Lauren James taunts Arsenal fans after 2-0 victory

James was substituted in the 63rd minute but joined her teammates on the pitch following the final whistle.

She was filmed looking straight down the TV camera, before holding two fingers up.

While James could have been simply giving the peace sign, she could also have been reminding Arsenal fans of the score.

It’s not the first time that James has taunted fans of the Gunners, doing so after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals in February.

A similar tactic has been deployed by footballers over the years. Theo Walcott’s gesture to Tottenham fans as he was stretchered off during the North London Derby in 2014 is among the most memorable.

Video: Watch Chelsea star Lauren James tease Arsenal fans

Chelsea on track to win fourth successive WSL title

Chelsea’s win over Arsenal kept the Blues on track for a fourth consecutive – and fifth overall – WSL title.

They are currently two points clear of Manchester United at the top of the table, with just one match left to play.

Chelsea will win the WSL if they defeat Reading on Saturday (May 27), or if they draw and United fail to beat Liverpool by an unlikely five goals.

James earned her first league title with Chelsea last season, but only played 113 minutes across the campaign.

In contrast, she has played 1,125 minutes in the WSL this season, establishing herself as a key player for the Blues. Her performances have included five goals and two assists.

The 21-year-old will also be hoping to feature for the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup this summer, having made eight appearances for England so far.