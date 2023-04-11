Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is "levels ahead" of his team-mate Marc Cucurella, says journalist Simon Phillips.

Both players have been competing for the left-back position for the majority of the season, but Phillips feels the latter really needs to up his game to match his rival.

Chelsea news — Ben Chilwell

Chelsea spent big money on Cucurella last summer, bringing him in from Brighton for around £60m, according to BBC Sport.

However, Chilwell looks like he'll be the Blues' first-choice left-back for the foreseeable future if he can remain fit.

Chelsea have just confirmed that the 26-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge in a boost to the west London club.

Manchester City were thought to have been interested in him, with The Athletic having reported last month that Pep Guardiola was keen on Chilwell.

What has Simon Phillips said about Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella?

At this moment in time, Phillips thinks Chilwell is easily the superior full-back out of the Englishman and Cucurella.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He needs to pick his game up from now until the end of the season, definitely, because right now Ben Chilwell is levels ahead of him."

Is Ben Chilwell's new contract good news for Chelsea?

Without a doubt. When he's fit and in the side, he does make a difference. In these last few seasons, going forward, Chilwell has probably been one of the best full-backs in the country.

According to Transfermarkt, since joining Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2020, the England international has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 80 appearances, which is quite a decent return for a player in his position.

Speaking about Chilwell during his first spell as Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard told the club's official website: "I admired him before because of his ability to be so high up the pitch when you want him, not that he’s being reckless by being there.

"He just arrives. He’s got the capacity to get up and back, great quality on the ball, and he’s a great lad."

All in all, Chilwell, who cost the Blues £50m, as reported by Sky Sports, has to be the first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.

As for Cucurella, he absolutely does need to raise his level. After Ian Maatsen's excellent loan spell at Burnley, that's another player who could be looking to keep him out of the team next term.