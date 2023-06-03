Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The American has been linked with a move away from west London, and Brown says he was available in the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea transfer news — Christian Pulisic

Last month, Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he thinks Pulisic's people are trying to find him a new club who are capable of challenging for honours.

Since then, a report from ESPN has claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are the frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old this summer.

According to the same outlet, Pulisic could cost the Old Lady just £20m.

Chelsea signed Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58m back in 2019, as reported by BBC Sport, but he's now into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

What has Paul Brown said about Christian Pulisic and Chelsea?

Brown says Pulisic is now more likely to leave Chelsea than stay.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Pulisic is another one who is more likely to leave Chelsea this summer if they can find the right transfer for him. Both sides have known for a while that Pulisic would be made available for transfer. He's been available in the last two windows. I think he was ready to move on if the right offer came in. That didn't materialise."

How did Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea this season?

It certainly wasn't his best campaign in blue, with injury restricting him to just 24 appearances in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

In total, he made just eight starts and only managed to score one goal. The USA international also failed to register in any of the five Champions League games he played.

During the January transfer window, Chelsea signed Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to strengthen out wide. When you consider that and the fact that Mauricio Pochettino will also have Raheem Sterling to call upon next season, it's hard to see Pulisic's situation improving.

The former Dortmund man has come up with some big moments during his time in west London, scoring in the first leg of the Blues' Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid a couple of years ago, for example.

However, given his lack of game time and contract situation, now may be a good time for Pulisic and Chelsea to part ways, with Juventus seemingly one option for him this summer.