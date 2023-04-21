Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has been a "massive disappointment" at Stamford Bridge, says journalist Dean Jones.

The England international arrived in west London last summer with high expectations but has struggled to make a real impact at his new club.

Chelsea news — Raheem Sterling

As reported by The Athletic, there were cheers when Sterling was substituted in Chelsea's 2-1 loss against Brighton last weekend.

It was another game where the 28-year-old and his team-mates failed to perform, with Frank Lampard's men recording their 12th Premier League defeat of the season that day.

Sterling has scored just four goals in 22 top-flight outings this term, as per Transfermarkt.

He joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £50m deal, according to BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Raheem Sterling's time at Chelsea so far?

Jones has been underwhelmed with what he's seen of Sterling at Stamford Bridge and can understand why Chelsea fans feel the same.

When asked can he see why Blues supporters aren't happy with the former City star right now, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, definitely. I mean, he's been a massive disappointment. Speaking to a couple of Chelsea fans, and they just feel that he goes missing when they need something to happen.

"Up until the World Cup, they seemed reasonably happy with the way he was settling into Chelsea, but that is just not the case at the moment."

Can Raheem Sterling do more for Chelsea?

At City, Sterling was an exceptional goalscorer. That's why Thomas Tuchel brought him to the club and why fans were expecting a lot from him.

For the Citizens, he scored 131 goals in 339 appearances (also via Transfermarkt). It's the sort of firepower Chelsea needed to try and close the gap with City and Liverpool.

However, the England player has struggled to find the back of the net this season and the Blues have fallen even further behind the current Premier League champions.

Is Sterling solely to blame for his lack of form? No. The manager who wanted him is no longer in charge, while there's been so much chaos at the club in general. Simply put, it's not an environment you can expect anyone to thrive in right now.

Leaving Guardiola's virtually perfect system for another was also always going to be a risk in Sterling's career.

Next season, the Three Lions star will be hoping that things go much better for Chelsea and him individually.