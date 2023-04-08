Chelsea fans are becoming frustrated with Marc Cucurella’s performances as he seems to always have a mistake in him, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish defender joined Chelsea from Brighton in the summer transfer window but has failed to consistently impress in his short stint at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Marc Cucurella

Cucurella was a shining star in a Brighton outfit and rightfully earned his high-profile move to West London to rub shoulders with the stars at Chelsea.

Since his arrival, he has struggled to emulate the same form we saw on the south coast after he broke the record fee paid for a full-back with the £60m deal.

His latest mistake came against Aston Villa as he failed to communicate with Kouliabily which left an in-form Ollie Watkins a sight on goal.

Graham Potter, however, took responsibility for the confusion and told Scott Trotter: “It’s football, it’s one action and a bit of a miscommunication and something for me to take responsibility for.”

Former Aston Villa midfielder, Lee Hendrie, had an opposing opinion and blasted the £175,000-a-week star for his attempt to clear the ball as he told Sky Sports: “That is schoolboy defending from a defensive perspective, you have to say.”

What has Simon Phillips said about Marc Cucurella?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Phillips said: “I feel for him really, you know, he’s obviously gone through a lot. A lot of personal issues off the pitch, his house was burgled and a number of other health scares he’s had so it’s not been a great start for him.

"The pressure is building up. Chelsea fans are getting frustrated and on his back. You can see it every game and he’s always got a mistake in him so it’s a tense situation right now with Cucurella.”

Can Marc Cucurella pick up his form?

From what we saw at Brighton, Cucurella is capable of being an established Premier League defender, whether that was at full-back or the left side of a back three.

During his spell at Chelsea, the 24-year-old has featured in 23 matches in the Premier League and has had to fend off Ben Chilwell from dislodging him from his place in the team in terms of a wing-back role.

Frank Lampard has returned to Stamford Bridge as interim manager and Cucurella will hope this will give him a new lease of life at Chelsea, despite not playing under his stewardship before.

Potter had admitted that the external pressure surrounding the club would have disturbed the Chelsea camp during the closing stages of his stint at Chelsea. Now that the Englishman has been dismissed, it may allow Cucurella the opportunity to shine again.