Highlights Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk "looks happier on the pitch" at Stamford Bridge according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Ukraine international struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League upon his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes the winger can carry on his recent good form for the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes he has begun to halt the Blues’ inconsistent form at the start of the campaign as he aims to challenge for qualification for European football next season.

Chelsea's 12th-placed Premier League finish last time out means there will be no continental football in west London this term. And the capital giants must take advantage of that rare occurrence by improving their form domestically.

Mudryk has begun to find his feet

Much was made of Mudryk’s arrival at Chelsea during the winter transfer window in January. The winger had been coveted by some of Europe’s top clubs heading into 2023 and was particularly keen on a Premier League move.

It had looked as though Arsenal were in pole position to sign Mudryk, who had previously spoken of his admiration for the club and Mikel Arteta on social media platforms. However, mid-way through the transfer window, Chelsea confirmed the signing of the Ukraine international in a deal worth close to £89m.

Upon his arrival, Mudryk could barely contain his excitement, stating (via Sky Sports):

“I'm so happy to sign for Chelsea. This is a huge club in a fantastic league, and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.”

However, Mudryk struggled to adapt to the Premier League after signing at Stamford Bridge and never made an impact as the Blues sunk to a disastrous 12th-placed Premier League finish. The Krasnograd-born star could only register two assists in 17 appearances, as Chelsea failed to win a trophy, having recently become accustomed to FIFA Club World Cup and Champions League triumphs in the preceding years.

Mudryk was under pressure to hit the ground running and justify his huge price tag at the start of this season, having had a pre-season to become accustomed to new manager Pochettino’s system. A flat opening to the campaign saw some write the Eastern European talent off, heading into the season’s second international break.

But two goals in three appearances against Fulham and Arsenal have restored the 22-year-old’s confidence heading into this weekend’s derby clash with Brentford. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea now must start to see glimpses of Mudryk showing he can become one of the best players in the world.

Mykhailo Mudryk - vs Chelsea Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad ranking Overall rating 6.53 16th Goals 2 =2nd Key passes per game 0.6 8th Dribbles per game 0.5 =5th Crosses per game 0.5 5th Stats according to WhoScored

Brown has suggested that Mudryk had begun to show signs of the player Chelsea expected to see before grabbing two goals this month. The journalist has backed the winger to “develop and go on from here.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Mudryk was showing signs of the player they expected over the last few weeks anyway. I think he's picking up a bit of momentum now in his career. Perhaps we can forgive some of the inconsistency that comes with moving to a new country to a more competitive league and being thrown into a club where the pressure is sky-high, and you're expected to win every week. “I think he's still improving, and by the end of the season, you'll see the real Mudryk. He looks like he should develop and go on from here. I think he's found some momentum and looks happier on the pitch. I think that's going to be key for him.”

Chelsea’s Mudryk transfer alternative

Whilst there have been no suggestions that Mudryk is for sale at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s scattergun recruitment under co-owner Todd Boehly would imply that alternative signings in his position shouldn’t be ruled out.

According to Calciomercato, the Blues and Liverpool are interested in Fiorentina and Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez. The Serie A outfit don't want to sell the 25-year-old and will demand around €60m (£52m) for the South American’s services. Given his age, Gonzalez would fit Chelsea’s current recruitment policy of signing players yet to enter their prime at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that the west London outfit are interested in signing Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The Gunners stopper has been dropped as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice option, having lost his place in the side to on-loan Brentford ‘keeper David Raya.

And reports in Spain claim that Atletico Madrid are prepared to rival Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez. The 22-year-old Mexico international could solve Pochettino’s issues in the centre-forward department and would again fit the identity of the club’s transfer strategy.

