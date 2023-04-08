Chelsea need to drop Kai Havertz from the side as fans are losing their patience with him, journalist Simon Phillips has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club currently sit in the bottom half of the table in 11th place and have lacked that cut-throat nature in front of goal that would have seen them climb up the rankings.

Chelsea news – Kai Havertz

The future of Havertz remains to be seen, but rumours of a potential reunion with former boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich have been circulating,

He recently dismissed claims of a potential move to Bavaria, claiming that he is comfortable at Chelsea.

“I still have a two-year contract, I don’t have to move every two or three years,” Havertz told Bild’s Podcast Phrasenmaher.

“My girlfriend and I feel very comfortable in London. I love the club, the people and the fans. At the moment we’re still in the Champions League. My goal is to reach the final again. Football is very fast-paced, you never know what will happen. We’ll see what happens in the summer. I’m not thinking about that.”

Reports from Spain have also claimed that Real Madrid are interested in the £120k-a-week earner when the summer transfer window opens.

Despite his likelihood of him sticking around at Chelsea for longer, Phillips believes the 34-cap German star could benefit from some time on the sidelines.

What had Simon Phillips said about Kai Havertz?

Phillips has reiterated that Chelsea fans are frustrated with Havertz’s performances and that some time out of the starting eleven is needed.

The journalist also mentions how the West London side need to utilise a proper striker through the middle, which he claims Havertz is clearly not.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I mean Havertz obviously arrived under Lampard, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there. But in terms of what I want, Havertz needs to be dropped.

“I’d like to see an actual striker played in the striker position. Kai Havertz is not a striker and he’s been poor for Chelsea this season. He’s been quite inconsistent ever since he arrived really and he’s a very frustrating player to watch. Chelsea’s fan base are really losing their patience with him.”

How has Kai Havertz performed this season?

Havertz arrived at Stamford Bridge for a fee of £75.8m and his three-year stint has been full of ups and downs after he struggled to adjust to the Premier League under Frank Lampard’s watch.

The German international has been the Blue's primary option as their striker but has a goal return of nine in all competitions this season, and the singular assist to go with it, according to Transfermarkt.

For Chelsea to return to where they hope to be, they need their striker to be firing on all cylinders. Although Havertz remains the club’s top goalscorer this term, he sits in joint 27th place in the Premier League standings this term, according to Fotmob.

Compared to his teammates, he’s ranked in second place for shots per game with 2.2 but quickly falls down the order with his poor dribbling rate of 0.5 per game, according to WhoScored.

It makes sense for Frank Lampard, Chelsea’s interim manager, to give Havertz some time away from action given his poor showing. Lampard will have the pick of the bunch from Mykhalio Mudryk, Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to choose from in his absence.

It certainly has not been Havertz’s finest season at Stamford Bridge, but a change in manager may, alternatively, give him a new lease of life as Chelsea enter the closing nine games.