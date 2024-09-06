David Datro Fofana is pushing to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks to play regular football elsewhere, according to Football Insider.

New manager Enzo Maresca made a decision on his squad at Stamford Bridge after taking over from Leicester and left everyone not in his plans to the side, forcing them to train on their own, with the Ivorian part of the "bomb squad".

However, after failing to get a move before the English transfer window closed last week, the 21-year-old is now pushing to leave the club for a club abroad while there are still some transfer windows open in Europe in order to get regular game time.

Datro Fofana Expected to Leave Chelsea

Fofana has no future at Stamford Bridge under Maresca

The Blues were once again busy in the transfer market as they completed deals for Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho in the attacking department, while Raheem Sterling was allowed to join Arsenal on loan as he also wasn't part of the manager's plans.

While several players moved on, there was no deal found for Fofana despite interest from the likes of Everton and Championship clubs. But clubs in Turkey and Belgium in particular are still showing an interest in the forward who Vincent Kompany described as "outstanding" last season during his loan spell at Burnley.

According to Football Insider the striker is training away from the first-team at Cobham, but still has another five years remaining on his contract after signing in a surprise deal from Molde two years ago. Chelsea are open to permanent deal or loan offers from clubs to get him out of the club and off the books, with the player clearly having no long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

David Datro Fofana Burnley Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Expected goals per 90 0.46 Successful take-ons per 90 1.54 Minutes played 879

Fofana spent the 2023/24 season away from Chelsea on loan at Bundelisga club Union Berlin and Burnley. He managed just two goals in 17 appearances in Germany before a fall-out with the manager, while he scored four times for Burnley but couldn't stop them from being relegated back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Related Why Cole Palmer is Not in Chelsea's Europa Conference League Squad Chelsea have left Cole Palmer and two other big players out of their Conference League squad.

Ben Chilwell Also Set for Chelsea Exit

Turkish giants keen to sign England left-back

As well as Fofana, Ben Chilwell is a player who could yet move on from Chelsea before the end of the month amid interest from a host of Turkish clubs in his signature.

The England international is not part of Maresca's plans at the club with Marc Cucurella seen as the first-choice option with summer signing Renato Veiga seen as his understudy, and Besiktas, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are among the clubs all showing interest in a potential loan deal for the 27-year-old.

But Chilwell is open to staying at Stamford Bridge and fighting for his place, with three years remaining on his deal that sees him earn a reported £200,000-per-week in west London.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.