Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka will be "surprised" by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge this season, says journalist Dean Jones.

The 19-year-old joined the Blues last summer but has barely played since arriving at the club.

Chelsea news — Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea recently stopped Chukwuemeka from going to the U20 World Cup. It comes after the injuries to Mateo Kovačić and N'Golo Kanté.

On the club's decision to withdraw the youngster from Ian Foster's squad, interim manager Frank Lampard told reporters (via Evening Standard): "He’s a Chelsea player and we’ve got injuries in that area."

The former Blues midfielder later went on to add: "There’s a possibility he can join up at the end of the season if the team get through into the next stages. It might be the best of both worlds in an ideal way, but it’s our player and we had to make that decision."

Despite the injuries to Kovačić and Kanté, Chukwuemeka still failed to play 90 minutes in Chelsea's recent loss against Manchester City. In total, he's made just one start in the Premier League this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Carney Chukwuemeka and Chelsea?

After a disappointing campaign under Lampard and Graham Potter, Jones says Chukwuemeka will be hoping for a reset when Mauricio Pochettino comes in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think he's a bit surprised by the fact he hasn't had more opportunities this season and things haven't been going well and the club have been in transition and a bit of disarray.

"But I think he'd be disappointed if he was loaned out, so when Poch arrives, I think he'll see it as a fresh start for himself and an opportunity to push himself into the team."

Has Carney Chukwuemeka been underused at Chelsea this season?

He probably has, especially considering the fact that the likes of Kovačić, Kanté and Denis Zakaria haven't always been available.

Chukwuemeka is still quite young, but Chelsea paid £20m when they signed him from Aston Villa last summer, as reported by BBC Sport. With that and the above in mind, it's a bit odd that he's only managed to make one start in the Premier League.

He'll now be hoping he can win over Pochettino, who's set to take over at Stamford Bridge next season, but if not, then a loan move is something that's going to have to be considered.