Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile could become as important to Mauricio Pochettino as Jan Vertonghen was, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Belgian was a key player for the 51-year-old during his time as Tottenham Hotspur manager, and Jones has suggested that it could be a similar theme with Badiashile.

Chelsea news — Benoît Badiashile

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are close to appointing Pochettino as Graham Potter's permanent successor, so it looks like the Frenchman will be playing under him next season.

Elsewhere, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that the former Spurs boss wants to use a back four at Stamford Bridge and that Badiashile will be safe despite the change in system.

The Blues have often played with three defenders this term, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Chelsea signed Badiashile from AS Monaco for £35m in the January transfer window (via BBC Sport).

What has Dean Jones said about Benoît Badiashile, Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

Jones thinks Badiashile could become Pochettino's new Vertonghen at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I mean, he can become every bit as important for Chelsea as Vertonghen was for Pochettino at Tottenham, so I think that's the sort of thing that Chelsea will be looking for now.

"Obviously, Pochettino isn't going to totally replicate his old Tottenham team. It was a long time ago now; football moves on and the systems move on. But Badiashile looks so good."

Should Benoît Badiashile be a starter under Mauricio Pochettino?

It wouldn't be a surprise if Badiashile got the nod at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign. From what he's shown at Chelsea so far, he looks like a really good defender.

For example, in the Blues' 3-1 win against Bournemouth last weekend, the France international won four aerial duels, according to WhoScored. No player managed to win more on the day.

He also led everyone on the pitch for accurate passes, recording 89. Most importantly, though, Badiashile was able to score his side's second goal of the game to cap off a great performance.

Of course, how he performs in pre-season will also have to be taken into account, while the return of Levi Colwill will provide Pochettino with another good left-sided centre-back option. But the former Monaco man is making a strong case to be a starter now.

Who joins Badiashile in the team, should he have a place in it at the start of next term, will be interesting to see. Christopher Nkunku is set to join the west London club in the summer, while journalist Simon Phillips has revealed that they are keen on Ivan Toney, so perhaps they could be two other key players for Pochettino.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are also interested in signing Inter Milan's Andre Onana to strengthen the goalkeeper position.

How Chelsea could line up with Benoît Badiashile in 2023/24