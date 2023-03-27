Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will definitely leave Stamford Bridge in the summer, journalist Simon Phillips has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 33-year-old only joined the Blues last September but has barely played under Graham Potter.

Chelsea transfer news — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aubameyang has no future at Chelsea.

As per Transfermarkt, the Gabonese forward has made just four starts in the Premier League this season.

He's also been left out of Chelsea's current Champions League squad, so it's clear to see that he's fallen out of favour under Potter.

It now wouldn't be a surprise if the west London club were keen to get him off their wage bill, with Aubameyang earning £160,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

What has Simon Phillips said about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future?

Phillips understands that Aubameyang is heading towards the exit door at Chelsea and says Barcelona could be a potential destination for the former Arsenal captain.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He's obviously just been spotted over in Barcelona watching the El Clásico. I've been told for weeks now that he will definitely leave in the summer, without a doubt.

"Barcelona are certainly one club to watch where he might go. They're pretty keen to bring him back. Xavi never wanted him to go in the first place, but they're not interested in paying any money for him, really, unless it's a very low fee."

Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return to Barcelona this summer?

It looks like there's a good possibility. He did well during his brief spell there, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances, as per Transfermarkt. Considering that, it wouldn't be a shock if they wanted him back.

As Phillips mentioned, Xavi also didn't want to lose the player to begin with.

Relayed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Barcelona manager said last August: "I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him. He can help us."

In the end, Aubameyang obviously moved to Chelsea, but it hasn't worked out, so a swift exit and return to Spain seems more than possible.

Regarding the Blues, it'll be interesting to see what they do in the striker position this summer. With Aubameyang failing and Kai Havertz not a natural centre-forward, Potter could do with the arrival of a new number nine.

If the former Brighton boss doesn't get that, then you suspect Chelsea could be in for another disappointing season, though it's unlikely that they'll be in and around 10th place again given the overall quality of their squad.