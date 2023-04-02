Chelsea star Mason Mount moving to Liverpool would be absolutely devastating for Blues fans, says journalist Simon Phillips.

The attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield, and Phillips has suggested that this could turn into another Mohamed Salah or Kevin De Bruyne situation.

Chelsea transfer news — Mason Mount

Phillips recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are the club who are most interested in signing Mount, who's valued at around £57m by Transfermarkt.

Mount is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, meaning Chelsea could be forced to sell the 24-year-old in the next transfer window to avoid losing him on a free.

Liverpool, however, are likely to face serious competition for his signature.

According to The Times, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen on a reunion with the Englishman following his appointment as Bayern Munich boss.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mason Mount and Chelsea?

In the past, Chelsea have sold players who have come back to haunt them like Salah and De Bruyne, and Phillips fears the same thing could happen with Mount if he's allowed to join Liverpool.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We could end up seeing another similar situation like that; Mason Mount comes back to haunt Chelsea in a Liverpool shirt, which would be absolutely devastating for Chelsea fans to witness."

Could Mason Mount come back to haunt Chelsea?

It wouldn't be a surprise. Mount is a player who's capable of hurting a lot of teams.

Last season, the England international scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 Premier League appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Ultimately, he's a proven player in this division who's capable of making things happen in attack, so would it really be a shock if he returned to Stamford Bridge in a Liverpool shirt and delivered against the Blues next season? Probably not.

Selling Mount is a decision Chelsea could really live to regret. However, with their academy product, who's earning £80,000 a week in west London, according to Spotrac, out of contract next summer, they may have little choice but to.

There's still time for Mount to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge but, at this stage, an exit now looks like the most likely outcome.

It'd be a shame for Chelsea given that Mount has been at the club his whole career and is a quality player, but from a business point of view, you can understand why they'd sanction a sale.