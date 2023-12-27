Highlights Chelsea made history with their youngest-ever starting lineup, emphasizing their focus on recruiting young talent in the transfer market.

Despite missing some key players, Chelsea put on a quality performance and secured all three points in their final home game of 2023.

Both halves of the match saw Chelsea creating numerous chances and dominating the game, ultimately leading to their victory.

Chelsea made history during their win against Crystal Palace as Mauricio Pochettino named the club's youngest-ever starting lineup for a game in England's top flight. The Blues came into the game sitting in 11th place, just outside the top half of the Premier League, while Palace found themselves in 15th place, just three points away from the relegation zone.

Both sides have fallen well short of their pre-season expectations, but it was the Blues who came out on top on the day as goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke saw them overcome Palace, despite Michael Olise pulling one back for the Eagles.

Following the takeover of Todd Boehly, the Blues have really targeted young talent on the transfer market, with the majority of the players they've brought in being fresh, unproven prospects and that has eventually led to Pochettino breaking the club's top-flight record against the Eagles. The average age of the side was just 22 years old, a remarkable figure for a side in the Premier League. The oldest player in the starting lineup was Christopher Nkunku, who is still just 26 years old himself.

Chelsea's starting lineup vs Crystal Palace Player Position Age Djordje Petrovic GK 24 Malo Gusto RB 20 Axel Disasi CB 25 Benoit Badiashile CB 22 Levi Colwill LB 20 Moises Caicedo CM 22 Conor Gallagher CM 23 Ian Maatsen RW 21 Christopher Nkunku AM 26 Mykhailo Murdryk LW 22 Nicolas Jackson ST 22

The only real player of experience within the matchday squad was Thiago Silva, who found himself on the bench. The rest of the club's older stars such as Robert Sanchez, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell were unavailable either due to injury or suspension, but that didn't stop the Blues from putting in a quality performance against the Eagles and coming away with all three points in their final home game of 2023.

The Blues were unlucky to head into half time level

They wasted some glorious goalscoring opportunities

With their youthful lineup, Chelsea came out of the blocks fast and furious, whipping the ball around with energy and flair as they got into some fantastic areas. They took the lead in the 13th minute after Malo Gusto whipped a ball across the Palace box and Mudryk side-footed it home past Dean Henderson. They should have had a couple more goals too, with Nicolas Jackson showing excellent skill to play the Ukranian through on goal, but Henderson denied him his second of the game with an incredible save.

Nkunku was then through on goal and should have hit the back of the net, but Chris Richards got back in just the nick of time, taking the ball off of the attacker as he was about to take aim. Roy Hodgson's men made the Blues rue their missed chances as well when a ball was played over the top of the home side's defence and Olise fired a sizzling volley past Djordje Petrovic just before half-time.

The second half was more of the same

Chelsea had plenty more incredible chances

The second half followed a similar route to the first, with Chelsea carving out a number of incredible opportunities to score, with Jackson missing a glorious one-on-one with Henderson. The striker, who's endured a poor spell for a while now, looked to have got on the scoresheet when he pulled off a superb finish, but replays showed he was slightly offside and it was chalked off. The Blues kept coming forward, though.

They finally took the lead with just a couple of minutes left in the contest as Madueke converted from the penalty spot and there was no going back from there. It was a vital win for Pochettino's side and pressure continues to pile on Hodgson as his side edge closer and closer to the relegation zone.