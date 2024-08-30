Manchester United could still see a major departure at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, with Jadon Sancho touted for a move away from the club - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the former Borussia Dortmund man is on Chelsea's radar, with the Blues 'remaining' in contact for the £350,000-per-week star on either a loan or permanent deal.

Sancho is not part of Erik ten Hag's plans after his fallout with the Dutch boss last summer, and with Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony ahead of him in the pecking order, it only seems right for a deal to be done that would benefit both clubs.

Sheth: Chelsea "Remain in Talks" For Sancho Deal

The winger could move on loan or permanently to Stamford Bridge

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth stated that Chelsea are still in talks with the Red Devils over a potential move - though any potential move would have to see some players depart to accommodate his arrival, especially with Victor Osimhen potentially on his way to the club. He said:

"I'm told that Chelsea remain in talks with Manchester United over trying to sign Jadon Sancho. "They, of course, would need to offload players as well though - that's been made very public by them to be able to do more incoming deals - unless they can do a deal with United that might be a loan with an option or with an obligation. "I'm told that a permanent and a loan are both on the table at the moment, with regards to Jadon Sancho."

Sancho Could Struggle for Minutes at Chelsea

The Blues have a plethora of young stars at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea would likely also struggle to find game time for Sancho. Cole Palmer excelled on the right-flank last season with Noni Madueke really coming into his own over the past few months, which was summarised by his hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

With Mykhailo Mudryk and Pedro Neto as their left wingers and Raheem Sterling still on the books despite his future looking uncertain, it remains to be seen where Sancho will play should he move to west London.