Highlights Chelsea are said to be keeping tabs on Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville, with transfer talks expected to begin soon.

The Blues could face stiff competition from Arne Slot's Liverpool if they are to make a move for the Dutch forward.

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to be the first signing the west London club make in the summer transfer window but Summerville could soon follow.

Chelsea are said to be tracking Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch winger had a brilliant individual campaign as he netted 21 goals in all competitions, although his club fell short of earning promotion back to the Premier League.

This has led to further speculation about his future as another season in the second tier of English football may not appeal to a player of such talent. Elland Road bosses will no doubt be keen to persuade the 22-year-old to remain with the Yorkshire-based outfit, but Premier League money talks at the end of the day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crysencio Summerville (21) was Leeds United's top goalscorer in all competitions for the 2023/24 season, with Joel Piroe (14) finishing second.

The Blues aren't the only 'big six' club said to be 'keeping a close eye' on the electric wide player, either, as Liverpool are also reportedly showing interest in Summerville as Arne Slot looks to start a new era at Anfield positively.

Talks 'Expected to Begin Soon' For Summerville

Chelsea face stiff competition for the Dutchman

With Liverpool also in contention, it is likely the Blues will need to move quickly if they wish to add Summerville to their ranks. Romano confirmed there's 'nothing advanced yet' but talks are expected to begin soon about the player's future.

There is an abundance of talent in the wide areas at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk all competing for starting berths on the flanks. Any move for an additional winger may come if one of the aforementioned stars moves on in the summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca will be the new man in the dugout for the 2024/25 campaign and the former Leicester City boss witnessed Summerville up close during the 2023/24 campaign. The Italian manager will be looking to implement his style of play in west London, and the Championship ace could be one of the first players he looks to recruit.

He has played predominantly on the left side of the Leeds attack, meaning it's likely that Sterling and Mudryk will be at risk of losing out on a starting place in the team. Summerville is young enough to grow alongside many other youngsters in the Blues' squad.

Chelsea Already Closing in on First Summer Signing

The Blues are set to sign a defender

Before any possible swoop for the Leeds United wide player, it looks like Chelsea's first piece of business in the summer transfer window will be the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo. The Fulham centre-back is reportedly set for a medical next week after terms were agreed on a free transfer.

Adarabioyo will make the short trip across west London as he swaps Craven Cottage for Stamford Bridge despite interest from Newcastle United. The 26-year-old will likely slot into the vacant right-sided role at the heart of Chelsea's backline after Thiago Silva's departure.

With upcoming international tournaments in the summer, it's likely that many Premier League clubs will look to wrap up the majority of their transfer business as early in the window as possible. Securing a deal for the ball-playing defender is already a good sign of the club being proactive in the market.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 01/06/2024)