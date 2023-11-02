Highlights Chelsea could be targeting an experienced striker in the January transfer window to strengthen their goal-scoring abilities.

One potential target for the Blues is Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has Premier League experience and a proven ability to score goals.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Chelsea would prefer to spend double the amount on Toney rather than take a risk on a relatively unknown player like Santiago Gimenez, emphasizing the need for an established striker.

Chelsea could be in the market for another striker when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on who Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment team could look to target.

The Blues have strengthened at centre-forward in recent years, but Pochettino doesn't have an experienced striker to choose from. Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since he arrived at Stamford Bridge, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see an established number nine make their way to west London in the winter window.

The Blues have been linked to a host of strikers

Nicolas Jackson arrived at Chelsea during the summer, but at the age of 22, the former Villarreal man had never played in the Premier League previously and has very little experience in senior football. It's been a tricky start for the Senegal international and the Blues in general, with Pochettino's side struggling to score goals.

Chelsea Career Stats Mykhailo Mudryk Noni Madueke Nicolas Jackson Raheem Sterling Starts 11 7 7 32 Goals 2 1 2 9 Progressive Carries (Per 90) 3.83 6.76 2.57 4.67 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.40 1.83 1.08 1.53 Successful Take-Ons (Per 90) 1.78 4.65 2.03 2.00 Stats according to FBref

As a result of Chelsea's poor production in front of goal, it could be an area of concern where they look to bring in reinforcements. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with the England international keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. Toney would bring Premier League experience and a proven ability to score goals, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become a prime target.

Per 90min, Chelsea are one of many clubs keeping an eye on Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in just 12 games, but there will of course be doubts as to whether he could translate that record to England's top flight, considering his lack of experience.

The solution for the west London club shouldn't always be to get the chequebook out and make a new signing if things aren't going well, but they may need to rectify some of their mistakes. Although Jackson is an exciting young talent, relying on him to instantly adapt to the Premier League at his age and lead the line for Chelsea was always going to be a stretch.

Jones has suggested that Chelsea will be looking to sign a striker who is more established, rather than the likes of Gimenez. The journalist adds that the Blues would rather spend double the amount on Toney if they're going to strengthen in the centre-forward position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's a good value deal [Santiago Gimenez for £40m] and there's no doubt that will have some appeal, but from what I understand, they would look for somebody more established. Whether that's in European standing or in terms of having Premier League credentials, they want one or the other. I think it'd be a massive risk to bring in another player that the fans have little understanding of, and little expectation of, because it's just too hard for players to live up to it. They've already got in Nicolas Jackson, a player of promise, he's got that. I said from the moment he came in, he's a good signing, but he cannot be trusted to be Chelsea's main source of goals because he won't deliver enough. There's no history of him scoring enough goals at a high enough level to show that he can carry the burden of being Chelsea's main number nine. And we're still in that situation right now. I think that Chelsea's temptation will be to go and spend almost double that amount on Ivan Toney, rather than take another punt on somebody actually fixing their problem."

Mauricio Pochettino wants reinforcements in other positions

Although signing a new number nine could be a priority, Pochettino may be in the market for reinforcements all over the pitch. As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are plotting a surprise move to sign Aaron Ramsdale from London rivals Arsenal, after he lost his place in Mikel Arteta's side to David Raya.

Robert Sanchez only arrived through the door at Stamford Bridge in the summer, but the Chelsea recruitment team are already looking to bring in some competition between the sticks.