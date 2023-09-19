Highlights Chelsea's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal is a major issue that needs to be resolved for the team to improve.

Journalist Paul Brown believes that finding a balance in the squad and signing a new number nine could help solve Chelsea's problems.

There is speculation that Chelsea may look to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney in the January transfer window to address their striker needs.

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT two issues that Mauricio Pochettino needs to resolve.

The Blues have to improve if they want to qualify for European football by the end of the campaign.

Chelsea currently find themselves sitting in 14th place in the Premier League with one win from five games. Scoring goals has been difficult for the west London club, finding the back of the net five times, with three of them coming against Luton Town. Chelsea have no European distraction this season, which could help them over the next couple of weeks in comparison to some of the clubs competing towards the top of the Premier League.

The Blues have spent a significant amount of money since Todd Boehly took over, investing primarily in young, up-and-coming talents from around the world. Of course, these players aren't going to instantly fix Chelsea's problems and will need time to develop and settle in at Stamford Bridge. Pochettino has reiterated this point, stating that they are currently in a process which is different to Chelsea's philosophy in the past...

“We need to accelerate all the process, because Chelsea is about to win, and we want to win. But I understand that the process is completely different to in the past. Because we have a different approach to the game and the philosophy and the ideas, (it means) we have a young squad of course. “(We have) very talented players that need time to perform. But for sure we have one of the best squads of young players with the project. But of course we need time. We need to be careful about how we evolve and how we develop these ideas. But it’s true, players that need to improve and improve.”

Chelsea now have one of the most expensive squads in European football, but Boehly is failing to see a return on his investment after a difficult start to the campaign.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

They really lack someone who can be ruthless in front of goal - Paul Brown

Nicolas Jackson was signed during the summer transfer window, but at the age of 22, the former Villarreal man was never going to be the immediate answer. The Senegal international has never played more than 26 league games in one season, as per Transfermarkt, so relying on him to be the answer in attack was a risky move from Chelsea.

Brown has suggested that we're unlikely to see an improvement in performances unless they solve the balance in the side and be more ruthless in front of goal. The journalist adds that Pochettino will need time and he should get this right eventually, possibly if they bring in a new number nine. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"They're not playing badly, but I think the balance isn't necessarily right and they really lack someone who can be ruthless in front of goal. I think until they solve those problems, I don't see the form changing massively. Those two things do need to be resolved before we're going to see any kind of major upsurge from Chelsea. But look, Pochettino is a good manager. He's been here before, he knows this league. He's built good teams and he knows how to be successful. I do think he'll get this right. He's going to need some time, he's going to need some patience. If Chelsea fans run out of patience with him before long, that's going to be a problem. We saw last season that the owners don't give you forever to turn things around. But I do think that he's going to need more time than this to get things right."

Will Chelsea sign a striker in January?

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have a genuine interest in signing Brentford forward Ivan Toney ahead of the January transfer window. The England international has proven he is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League, so he could be the ideal man to lead Pochettino's line.

Jackson needs time to adapt to a new life in England, whereas Toney is already settled in the top flight and won't take long to settle in at Stamford Bridge. It will be interesting to see if the Blues do push to sign a new number nine in a few months time or they show faith in Jackson for the remainder of the season.