Chelsea signing Lille striker Jonathan David would be a surprise, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Blues have been linked with the 23-year-old, but Jones isn't sure if he'd fit in at Stamford Bridge and is expecting the club to prioritise other centre-forwards.

Chelsea transfer news — Jonathan David

According to L'Équipe, Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing David this summer.

In terms of how much he could cost, French football expert Jonathan Johnson, writing for CaughtOffside, expects his price tag to be around the €50m (£44m) mark.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new number nine, with Frank Lampard's squad lacking a goalscorer at present.

This season, the Blues had managed to find the back of the net just 31 times in 33 Premier League games before their encounter with Bournemouth.

What has Dean Jones said about Jonathan David and Chelsea?

While acknowledging that David is having a good campaign with Lille in France, Jones fears the Canada international wouldn't be able to transfer his proficiency in front of goal to Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I would be surprised if this was the one they went for given all the other options that are going to be available to them. I do like him as a player, but I can't be sure about his fit or his reliability for goals. That's what's most important here.

"I know he's got over 20 goals in Liga 1 this season, but transferring that into a new club and a new country immediately, because that's what Chelsea are going to need, is vital. Chelsea have a horrible record of signing goalscorers, obviously, and they've got the [Romelu] Lukaku one to really weigh up at the moment already."

Should Chelsea sign Jonathan David this summer?

Ideally, Chelsea would probably love to bring in someone like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen in the next transfer window.

However, given their rivalry with Tottenham and how much Napoli value Osimhen, a deal for either player is going to be extremely difficult to do.

Therefore, with Chelsea struggling for goals this season, having David on their shortlist does make sense.

Video: Jonathan David terrorising defences in France

He's scored over 20 goals for Lille in the current campaign, as per Transfermarkt, so that finishing ability is certainly there.

Alongside Christopher Nkunku, who is set to join Chelsea in the summer, maybe David is the striker Chelsea have been lacking. But given the failures of some of their recent attacking signings, it's easy to understand why not everyone is convinced about this potential move.