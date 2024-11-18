Chelsea could wait until the summer transfer window to try and sign a new centre-forward, and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is being eyed as their potential next Cole Palmer-type deal, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Blues brought in Nicolas Jackson back in 2023, but the Senegalese striker has little competition for places in the striker position. The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix are options for Enzo Maresca in this role, but they are more natural in other areas of attack.

Marc Guiu was also added to the squad, but the former Barcelona man is a long-term option and a player more likely to make an impact in the future. Jackson took a little time to settle in at Stamford Bridge, but there's no doubt he's been improving since his arrival as he continues to adapt to Premier League football.

Liam Delap Being Watched by Chelsea

He's being tracked regularly

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Chelsea are considering making a move for a new striker in the summer transfer window, rather than in January. The Blues have a concern about the centre-forward position, despite the fact that Jackson is showing signs of improvement of late.

It's understood that Ipswich Town youngster, who only moved to Portman Road in the summer, is being considered by Chelsea as a forward who they could sign at the end of the season. Delap moved to Ipswich from Manchester City after spells out on loan in the football league.

Liam Delap's Ipswich Town Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 6 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assists 0.6 Minutes played 775

Chelsea scouts have regularly watched Delap, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season despite Ipswich's inconsistent form. Scouts have watched almost every game that Delap has been involved in so far this campaign, and they are clearly impressed as chiefs weigh up whether to make a move in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea Pondering Cole Palmer-Style Elevation Chances

They are trying to decide whether to move

In the summer of 2023, Chelsea made a move to sign Manchester City youngster Palmer, who had barely featured for Pep Guardiola's senior side. The Blues took a risk, paying a hefty fee to bring him to Stamford Bridge, but there's no doubt his value has already significantly increased after a sensational start to life at Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Chelsea are trying to decide whether Delap, who has been described as 'exceptional', could be capable of a Palmer-style elevation in the game. The towering Ipswich striker is to be monitored by the west London outfit for the remainder of the season as they potentially find a way of bringing in a new addition that is unlikely to cost mega money.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/11/2024