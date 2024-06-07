Highlights Chelsea to focus on signing a new striker, top targets include Sesko, Osimhen, Gyokeres, Toney, Dovbyk.

No pressure for Chelsea to offload stars to comply with PSR rules by June 30 deadline, can pursue signings.

Julian Alvarez from Man City could be a potential target for Chelsea as they look to strengthen their front line.

Chelsea will use the summer transfer window to sign a new striker, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview. He also suggested that, despite conflicting reports, the necessity to offload stars to free up financial space does not apply to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Ahead of an all-important summer, the newly appointed Enzo Maresca has an array of season-defining decisions to make. Looking to adjust the west Londoners to his high-octane blueprint, snaring an energetic frontman will be imperative to how they fare in the Premier League - and the Europa Conference League - next term.

Related 6 Chelsea Players who Will Thrive Under Enzo Maresca Having spent time with him at Manchester City, Cole Palmer is just one of the handful of current Chelsea players who could improve under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea: Striker Transfer Latest

Blues have five-man striker shortlist

Close

The club’s striker woes are no secret. Nicolas Jackson shouldered the majority of the club’s goalscoring burden in 2023/24 what with Cristopher Nkunku struggling for fitness throughout the campaign. The former’s 17-goal haul across all competitions, however, has not prevented Chelsea from targeting a new centre forward, per The Athletic.

Fans are under the impression that, in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) regulations, the west London-based outfit have until the June 30 deadline to offload those deemed surplus to requirements.

That hasn’t, however, stopped Chelsea from mustering a five-man striker shortlist. Transfer insider Dean Jones, while writing for GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney and Artem Dovbyk are being eyed as potential incomings.

Sesko, Osimhen, Gyokeres, Toney and Dovbyk - 23/24 League Stats Player Appearances Goals Assists Shots per game Benjamin Sesko 17(14) 14 2 1.5 Victor Osimhen 22(3) 15 3 3.6 Viktor Gyokeres 32(1) 29 10 3.5 Ivan Toney 16(1) 4 2 3 Artem Dovbyk 32(4) 24 8 2.4

In return, that does mean that one Chelsea forward is likely to be sold with Raheem Sterling ‘fighting’ for his Stamford Bridge future. The likelihood of Osimhen becoming the Blues’ marquee summer signing seems slim, however, given Chelsea are not looking to fork out near the £100 million mark for a new striker.

Sheth: Blues in the Market for New Centre Forward

Questions over how much Maresca has to spend

Sheth insisted that amid worries over big-money additions, Chelsea are still in the market for a new striker as they look to alleviate their goalscoring deficiencies - at least compared to the division’s leading sides. To Sky Sports’ understanding, he insisted that Chelsea are not required to sell to keep in line with the Premier League’s PSR rules. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said:

“I think maybe a striker, as well, is an area that Chelsea will be looking at. How much money they'll be able to spend in that area? That's another question because all clubs will be keeping an eye on their profit and sustainability rules. “It's our understanding that it's not necessary for Chelsea to have to sell before this June, the 30th deadline, before the new financial year kicks in.”

Chelsea Interested in Julian Alvarez

Argentine valued at £80m by City

Close

Another man, perhaps shockingly, that Chelsea have in their sights is Manchester City and Argentina star Julian Alvarez. Operating as his side’s second fiddle - behind Erling Haaland, of course - the versatile forward could be enticed by the potential of leading the line for a side in the English top tier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 103 games for the perennial Premier League champions, Julian Alvarez has registered 36 goals and a further 18 assists.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones suggested that the 24-year-old, who was signed from River Plate for £14.1 million back in the 2021/22 mid-season transfer window, is valued by his Premier League employers at £80 million, meaning they could be in line for a hefty pay day.