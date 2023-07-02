Chelsea could look to sign another striker despite the additions of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino could add an out-and-out centre-forward to his Blues squad during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

Having been rumoured to be interested in signing the striker across the last 12 months, Chelsea finally confirmed the signing of Nkunku from RB Leipzig at the beginning of June, parting ways with £52m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The attacker became Pochettino’s first signing in west London as the Argentine head coach looks to add to the paltry 38 Premier League goals the side scored last season, finishing 12th in a disappointing campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also signed Villarreal striker Jackson for a fee close to £32m, having paid more than his release clause of £30m to secure a better structure of payments.

Having spent around £600m on signings during last season's summer and winter transfer windows, Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino could sanction around “10 to 15” exits this season.

And the Sky Sports reporter has considered that Pochettino could look to bring in an “out-and-out number nine” on top of the signings of Jackson and Nkunku.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “We were talking about a striker before. I wonder if they've covered that area with Nkunku and Jackson because they can play along that front line or whether Mauricio Pochettino will think, ‘I do want to bring in an out-and-out number nine.’ So maybe keep an eye on that one.”

Who could Chelsea look to sign this summer?

With co-owner and co-chairman Todd Boehly looking at a major clearout of the Stamford Bridge outfit this term, the club’s recruitment staff may now have more room to sign another centre-forward this summer.

As per reports in Italy, the Blues are prepared to make a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A champions expected to cash in on their star man if they receive an offer of £150m.

Meanwhile, a report in L’Equipe claims that Chelsea are interested in making a play for Lille frontman Jonathan David, who has also piqued the attention of Manchester United.

Therefore, it could be another lively summer at Stamford Bridge as Pochettino looks to vastly improve on a squad that produced Chelsea’s most disappointing Premier League performance for over 20 years last term.