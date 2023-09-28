Highlights Despite Chelsea's struggles, 20-year-old Levi Colwill has been a standout player and is considered "unmovable" in the team by journalist Dean Jones.

Chelsea are struggling once again this season and confidence is low at Stamford Bridge, but journalist Dean Jones has named one player who is 'unmovable' for Mauricio Pochettino, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Pochettino is failing to get a tune out of his players at the moment as the Blues find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

When Chelsea finished in 12th position in the Premier League last season, the supporters at Stamford Bridge may have expected their club to bounce back and start to compete towards the top of the table this term. However, the west London club are once again struggling, and currently find themselves sitting in 14th place, with just one win against Luton Town, who are likely to be battling for relegation come the end of the term.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea owners will be running out of patience with Pochettino, but it's difficult to pinpoint the blame solely on him. Since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, the Blues have spent over £1bn on new signings. Although reinforcements have been necessary, having a squad of players with the majority adapting to a new country, city, club, style of play, and more, is always going to take time.

No distraction from European football this season could be a positive for Chelsea as they look to rebuild, but it's certainly not been a good start for Pochettino. Injuries certainly haven't helped their situation, but if you ask any Chelsea fan, there won't be many players who deserve bundles of praise for their performances this campaign.

The start of this season has simply been Chelsea carrying on their form from last term, as the Blues have had a disastrous 2023.

£100k-a-week star is the first name on the team sheet for Mauricio Pochettino

There are not many players that Pochettino would currently consider indispensable after the performances his side have produced this season. The Argentine manager has chopped and changed his starting XI regularly this term as he looks to find a formula to change their fortunes.

One player who has started every single Premier League game so far is 20-year-old Levi Colwill, who is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt. Journalist has suggested that Colwill is unmovable at the moment, even when playing out of position at left-back. The journalist adds that he could be one of the first names on the team sheet for Pochettino. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Chilwell is good at bursting out of the defence, but I don't think I'd necessarily want him starting in that position and then having to constantly create chances and finished chances. He would even admit that that's never been a strength of his or something probably that he expected. But clearly, that is what he's going to have to focus on now, because Colwill is almost unmovable in that Chelsea defence at the moment. For whatever else Poch looks at shifting around, it doesn't feel like Colwill is going to be one of those and he's almost the first name on the team sheet at the moment."

Can Chelsea keep hold of Colwill?

Naturally, after impressive performances in the Premier League at such a young age, Colwill is going to be attracting interest from other clubs. Although the England youth international might be happy at Stamford Bridge, Colwill will be hoping to compete in the Champions League in the near future, and the Blues can't offer him that at the moment.

Levi Colwill vs Thiago Silva - League Career Stats Colwill Silva Appearances 52 493 Pass Completion 82.3% 93.4% Tackles (Per 90) 1.44 1.16 Interceptions (Per 90) 1.21 1.40 Aerial Duels Won (%) 67.3% 67.3% All stats according to Transfermarkt

Back in July, talkSPORT reported that Liverpool were looking to rival Brighton & Hove Albion for the signature of Colwill, but the young defender later signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Of course, Colwill committing his long-term future at the club is an excellent sign for Chelsea fans, but they will undoubtedly have to improve things on the pitch if the former Huddersfield Town loanee isn't going to be tempted by a move to a Champions League club.

Colwill is still young and developing in the game, and regular game time in the Premier League, like he's receiving with Chelsea, is exactly what he needs. You'd imagine the west London club won't be entertaining offers for Colwill in the near future, but they need to get back into Europe.