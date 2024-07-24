Highlights Chelsea have bid £17m for Villarreal's Jorgensen, amid a busy transfer window.

Jorgensen could be Chelsea's next summer signing, per Fabrizio Romano.

Jorgensen is thought to be keen on the Chelsea move, with the Blues making proactive steps to secure him.

Chelsea's transfer window has already been extremely busy, as has been the usual case under Todd Boehly since the American took over the Blues just over two years ago from Roman Abramovich - and their summer spending could increase further in the coming weeks, with the club having bid £17million to land Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen on Wednesday morning.

The Blues have already landed the likes of Aston Villa starlet Omari Kellyman, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu from Barcelona and Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as their main signings this summer, and with more expected in yet another summer rebuild, Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Jorgensen could be next in line to make the move over from eastern Spain.

Chelsea Make Bid For Filip Jorgensen

Enzo Maresca could be looking for a new young goalkeeper

The report states that Chelsea have sent their first offer over to the Spanish outfit in a bid to land Jorgensen on a permanent deal, with the total sum involved being in the region of €20million (£17m).

There have already been talks on the player's side, with Romano revealing earlier in the week that the Blues had already held discussions with the Dane over a potential move - and with Enzo Maresca keen on the 'amazing' talent, he is on their list as a potential new goalkeeper to battle with Dorde Petrovic and Robert Sanchez for a first-team place between the sticks in west London.

Filip Jorgensen's statistics for Villarreal by season - all competitions Season Games Goals conceded 2021/22 1 1 2022/23 6 10 2023/24 37 64 Overall record 44 75

Jorgensen is keen on the move, and whether the fee for the first bid will be enough to sway Villarreal remains to be seen; however, Maresca has taken proactive steps to land his target in his first transfer window at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Sanchez only joined Chelsea last summer in a move from Brighton and Hove Albion after he enjoyed his breakthrough season in the Premier League, and whilst Petrovic was the man between the sticks for the majority of last season, it's clear that Maresca could be willing to sacrifice one of the duo in a bid to move Chelsea towards his playing style as he implements his ideals in his first summer as Blues boss after joining from Leicester upon their promotion to the top-flight.

Jorgensen is an Extremely Well Travelled Prospect

The stopper has already moved countries and switched nationalities

Jorgensen was born in Sweden and after multiple years in youth academies in hs home nation, he moved to Spain for two years as a 12-year-old, before moving back to Sweden to rejoin Malmo. He took the decision to move back to Spain as a 14-year-old, with Mallorca being his destination - and having joined Villarreal just a year later, he has been there ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jorgensen was born in Sweden but represents Denmark internationally thanks to his father being born there.

It wasn't until the 2022/23 season that he made his first league appearance for the Yellow Submarine, but those performances were enough to convince the current managerial setup that he was good enough to be first-choice at the Estadio de la Ceramica with 36 La Liga appearances from 38 last season.

At just 22, he already has vast experience having played a full season in the Spanish top-flight and that could be enough for Maresca for force a deal through for his services with the Blues aiming to qualify for Europe for the second season running after finishing fifth last season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.