Chelsea have submitted a formal offer to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils winger is expected to leave Old Trafford before the transfer deadline passes at 11pm on Friday, with Juventus and Chelsea mooted as potential destinations after he fell way down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag since returning from his loan at Borussia Dortmund.

And Enzo Maresca's side have made an official move to take the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge in a last-minute deal, with a loan bid made.

Chelsea Make Jadon Sancho Bid

Sancho wants to join Chelsea

According to a report by Romano, the Blues have tabled a formal loan offer to Man United to get a deal over the line for Sancho before the deadline.

The deal is similar to the offer Juventus made earlier this week, however it's reported that the total package is worth more to United. The England winger is open to the move to Stamford Bridge and likes the project on offer, however the final decision is yet to be made by INEOS chiefs and it remains to be seen if he will be allowed to move on.

Sancho still has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, plus the option of a further year, on a deal worth £350,000 per-week, and with Ten Hag preferring other options United are keen to offload him before the window shuts.

There have been talks between the clubs about a potential swap deal involving Raheem Sterling, although the 29-year-old would prefer a move to Arsenal, while United have also opened talks about a separate deal for midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea are still trying to seal a deal for Victor Osimhen too, with the Nigeria striker yet to give his final green light to a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli despite them agreeing a deal with Napoli this morning.