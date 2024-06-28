Highlights Chelsea have submitted bid for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, surpassing Brighton's interest.

Leicester City midfielder was crucial last season with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the 25-year-old, now either joining Chelsea or staying at Leicester.

The Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer saga has taken yet another turn - with Chelsea stealing a move ahead of Brighton to sign the Leicester City midfielder by submitting a bid for the midfield maestro.

Dewsbury-Hall was by far and away Leicester's most important player last season in the Championship, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in the season, and it was thought that he would once again be the metronome to try to drag the Foxes to safety in their immediate return to the top-flight. Steve Cooper's men are one of the favourites to go down, and they will need their best stars to remain at the club to stand any chance of survival; but that hasn't stopped interest being fielded from clubs higher up in the Premier League table - with Chelsea being the latest to signify their interest.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Could Join Chelsea

The midfielder is high in demand from Premier League clubs

The report by The Athletic's David Ornstein suggests that Chelsea have submitted an offer to the Foxes for Dewsbury-Hall in a bid to land their midfield target. It's yet to be seen if a deal has been agreed, but personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the 25-year-old should that become a formality.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's Championship statistics - Leicester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 14 1st Goals 12 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =3rd Shots Per Game 2 =1st Match rating 7.37 2nd

Dewsbury-Hall had seen a bid accepted from Brighton for his services, according to other reports, with Jakub Moder going the other way plus cash, and the duo were both thought to have undergone medicals in the view to a prospective move to the south coast; but he has now turned down the chance to join Brighton as a result of Chelsea's interest, and has his full focus set on a move to west London.

Former Leicester boss Enzo Maresca moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer and sees his former key player as a top target, and now will look to land the Leicester-born star. Dewsbury-Hall will now either move to Chelsea or stay at Leicester, according to Ornstein - which effectively rules out a move to the Seagulls.

Chelsea's Midfield Conundrum Could See Stars Exit

The Blues are flooded with midfielders

Dewsbury-Hall's entrance into the first-team starting XI at Chelsea may not be as clear cut as initially thought. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are part of a midfield contingent that cost over £100million each, whilst Conor Gallagher and Romeo Lavia are the backups to the duo despite Gallagher being heavily linked with a move to other clubs including Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Even alongside the quartet, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and incoming star Omari Kellyman will all be vying for first-team minutes - which means that there are eight others who will by vying for first-team spots if Dewsbury-Hall does make the move to Stamford Bridge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dewsbury-Hall featured in the Europa Conference League Team of the Tournament back in 2021/22.

With 59 Premier League appearances to his name, Dewsbury-Hall does have top-flight experience and is clearly too good for the second-tier after registering 26 goal contributions from the middle of the park. But whether he will be able to make the step-up to Chelsea remains to be seen - though it is worth remembering that the Foxes star featured heavily under Brendan Rodgers as Leicester finished in eighth-place in the 2021/22 season.

Related Chelsea Have 'Asked for Information' on Signing Murillo Chelsea are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Murillo this summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-06-24.