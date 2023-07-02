Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell look to be the only players from last season who are safe from being sold at Stamford Bridge this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino has seen several players leave his Blues squad during his first summer at the helm of the west London outfit.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

It has been a summer of change for Chelsea, who must clear out players to make their own additions after co-owner Todd Boehly spent around £600m on signings last season.

A disappointing first campaign as chairman led to the American businessman sacking head coaches Thomas Tuchel and then Graham Potter before Frank Lampard’s interim spell in charge epitomised the struggles the Blues faced last season.

After scoring just 38 Premier League goals, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, their lowest standing in the top flight for over 20 years.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino could sanction “10 to 15” exits in west London this summer.

And Jones claims that a source claims that beyond James and Chilwell, who earn a combined £450,000 per-week, there are not many names in the current Chelsea squad that are “safe.”

What has Jones said about Chelsea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “This squad has been ripped to bits at the moment. There are not really that many safe players.

“I was speaking to somebody the other day, and they were looking at the future of Chelsea’s squad. Beyond definitely wanting Reece James and Ben Chilwell in there, there weren't many names you were looking at from the old Chelsea squad that are that safe.”

What next for Chelsea?

With Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Tiemoue Bakayoko all having left or on the verge of leaving Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have found themselves with a bit more breathing room to buy players in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Mason Mount could be on his way out of the door, with Manchester United agreeing upon a deal worth £60m for the midfielder, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract with Chelsea.

As for incomings, the Blues’ main transfer target is Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting that the two clubs will continue to advance in negotiations next week.

Therefore, it won’t be a surprise to see Chelsea line up for their first game of the season with an almost entirely different starting XI to the one that finished last term, as the Blues look to significantly improve on what was an awful season for the west London outfit.