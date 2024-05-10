Highlights Chelsea are set to sell at least four players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Chelsea are set to begin the club’s summer clear-out by selling four out-of-favour stars, Fabrizio Romano reports. After spending £1billion on new signings in his first few years at the club, Todd Boehly now looks to raise money by showing the door to four players currently out on loan.

The likes of Armando Broja, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku, and Ian Maatsen are all set to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window as they have no future in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

After finding their form recently, Chelsea have climbed up to seventh in the Premier League. The Blues have only lost once in their past 12 matches in the competition and could still snatch a late ticket to European competitions next season.

Quartet 'Likely' to Leave Chelsea

In his Daily Briefing, Romano reported that Chelsea are expecting a busy summer transfer window:

“We’re likely to see departures at Chelsea this summer, particularly with the players who are currently out on loan. “As previously reported, the plan is for Armando Broja to be sold once he comes back from his loan at Fulham, and Hakim Ziyech can already be considered to have played his last game for Chelsea. “I also expect Romelu Lukaku and Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea, but for the others, we have to wait and see what happens.”

Lukaku has enjoyed a successful spell in Italy once again this season. The Roma forward has scored 20 goals in 44 games in all competitions after a controversial summer move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Broja has struggled to find his form in front of goal for Fulham this year. The 22-year-old has scored only once in 20 Premier League outings and is unlikely to strike a permanent deal with the Cottagers in the summer. Southampton are reportedly interested in bringing back the Albanian, who played for the club in the 2020/21 season.

According to The Standard, Galatasaray loanee Ziyech is set to join the Turkish side on a permanent deal this summer. Chelsea has included an obligation-to-buy clause in the loan deal that is likely to be triggered after Ziyech’s successful season in Istanbul.

Dortmund Keen on Bringing Maatsen Back

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly seeking to bring back loanee Ian Maatsen after his successful five months at Signal Iduna Park. After leaving Chelsea in January, the Dutch left-back has impressed for the German side, starting in all 20 of his matches this year.

Dortmund are expecting to pay less than Maatsen’s £35million release clause and are set to negotiate with Chelsea for his signature. The 22-year-old has been hailed by manager Edin Terzic over his impact on the squad and has become a key player for Borussia as the club reached the Champions League final this week.

