Chelsea could look to sell both Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah during the summer transfer window in order to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Since Todd Boehly arrived at Stamford Bridge, the west London outfit have spent a hefty amount of money on new signings, and as a result, they will be forced to offload some of their current squad.

Results on the pitch certainly haven't reflected the number of reinforcements they've made, so it could be another crucial summer for the Blues in the market.

Chalobah and Gallagher Could Leave Chelsea

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Chalobah's future is in his own hands. Chelsea have received plenty of offers to allow him to depart, but the English defender is picky about what he's looking for. Nottingham Forest came calling last summer, but the 24-year-old stayed at Stamford Bridge.

It's understood that a host of Premier League clubs are considering making a move to sign Gallagher during the summer transfer window, with the England international's contract expiring next year. Chelsea are bracing themselves for offers when the market opens once again, and he could head through the exit door if they fail to tie him down to a new deal.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher loves it at Chelsea amid the ongoing speculation that he could leave the club. The Blues could be forced to offload players who have come through the academy as they will represent pure profit on the books. Considering Boehly has spent over £1bn since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea might have to sell a host of stars.

Dharmesh Sheth - Chelsea Have to Make Sales

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"We also thought that before June 30th 2024, they're going to have to make sales as well. So you would think decisions, particularly on some of their homegrown players and their academy players, will have to be made before June 30th. So keep an eye on the likes of Conor Gallagher, keep an eye on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah as well, because selling those players would represent pure profit for Chelsea, which is probably what they need going into the next financial year from July 1st onwards."

Chelsea Could Target Bento

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have received positive scouting reports on Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window. The Blues are currently looking to discover what kind of fee it would take to prise Bento away from the Brazilian club.

Mauricio Pochettino wants alternative options to Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic between the sticks, and it could become an area Chelsea look to reinforce when the window opens later this year.

