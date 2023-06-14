By the end of this summer’s window we could see Chelsea on the verge of a total spend of almost £1billion under Todd Boehly. They have already laid out more than £600million but if they fix all the problems they need to tend to, this is not a moment when we should expect the Blues to hold back.

Where do they want to strengthen?

We are going to see a new goalkeeper arrive - probably to replace Edouard Mendy - while new boss Mauricio Pochettino is also currently weighing up the defensive options. It is likely a full-back will come in, it is possible a new centre-half will also land. Midfield will be the busiest area of recruitment, with as many as five players from the current squad likely to leave from the squad they had last season, and Chelsea need to solve their No.9 problem as soon as possible.

Who could they sign?

Manuel Ugarte’s position was addressed quickly and now Moises Caicedo is a priority case at a time when they have been exploring options for their midfield. It is not impossible they try to land another proven top level CM even if Caicedo does arrive. Romeo Lavia could become an interesting case on the back of Southampton’s relegation. Declan Rice has been on the radar a couple of years and remains on their list but is not looking likely as we write this.

In goal they hope for an early indication on whether Andre Onana can be signed from Inter Milan and if not they could step towards Brentford’s David Raya if Spurs do not tie up a deal, or even Brighton’s 6 ft 6 giant Robert Sanchez.

Their forward plans could land anywhere if Romelu Lukaku does not return for next season—some staff really rate Lautaro Martinez but it is unclear on whether Pochettino backs that yet. Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund are potential targets.

One dream signing this summer?

Osimhen of Napoli would be the perfect goalscorer for this team to have new hope of bouncing back next season. He was so decisive in landing the Scudetto for his side last season and while his price tag is very punchy - we are looking at upwards of £120million - there is new instability at the club on the back od Spalletti’s exit that might - might! - open the door. It’s a nice dream.

Biggest challenge this summer?

Getting players out the door. Intermediaries have been sent a list of 12 players up for grabs this summer but it will be tough to find takers for all of them. Chelsea need to trim the edges of the squad on the back of failing to qualify for Europe next season.