Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hasn't been afraid to splash the cash since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now told GIVEMESPORT that he expects a busy summer transfer window for the west London club.

It's been a disappointing season for Mauricio Pochettino's side who currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table. As a result, Boehly might be considering dipping his hand into his pocket as the west London outfit look to improve their squad, but in order to continue complying with profit and sustainability regulations, we could also see a host of players head through the exit door.

Pochettino's squad is overloaded with young talents signed over the last few years and they will undoubtedly need time to develop and adapt before we see them reach their full potential. Continuing to bring in reinforcements might not be the answer, but there's no doubt the Blues need to strengthen in certain areas of the pitch.

Chelsea Under Pressure to Sell

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are under pressure to sell some of their players during the summer transfer window. The respected reporter believes the west London club will have to have a reality check in terms of their valuations of certain stars, including Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja, with Chelsea demanding in the region of £100m for the duo at one point.

Broja was sent out on loan in January to Fulham, but it's been an unsuccessful move so far for the Albanian striker, with Marco Silva rarely giving him the opportunity to impress. His valuation is likely to have fallen due to his lack of minutes, and the Blues would do well to receive a hefty fee to offload. Gallagher has been a key star for Pochettino this term, but with his contract expiring next summer, he's another whose value is decreasing as we edge closer to the transfer window.

Despite the question marks surrounding their financial situation, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that it's healthier than being reported. Despite that, Boehly could be forced to sell players if he wants to continue bringing in new signings. The Premier League are clearly clamping down on financial mishaps, with Nottingham Forest and Everton both deducted points this season.

Another who could be offloaded to help fund Chelsea's summer transfer window is Marc Cucurella, with Football Insider reporting that he's expected to be one of a number of names to head through the exit door. There are set to be some potential rule changes coming into place regarding finances, which may or may not favour Chelsea in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Boehly's spending on incomings has now surpassed over £1bn.

Related Chelsea Could 'Double' Cole Palmer's Salary Later This Year Chelsea forward Cole Palmer could be in line to earn a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Dharmesh Sheth - Busy Summer Expected for Chelsea

Sheth has suggested that it looks set to be a busy summer for Boehly and Pochettino when it comes to both incoming and outgoings at Stamford Bridge. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the Blues will have to generate money first in order to dip into the market for new signings. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"I think it's going to be another busy summer for Chelsea because they're going to need to generate money first and foremost if they want to go back into the market. They managed to do that last summer and stayed within profitability and sustainability rules. Let's see how those rules change and whether that will be in Chelsea's favour, but I think we'll see some departures in this transfer window as well as bringing in players for Chelsea."

Antonee Robinson a Target for Chelsea

If Cucurella was to depart in the upcoming window, then Chelsea could be forced into bringing in an additional left-back. Ben Chilwell is the likely first choice for Pochettino, but the England international has endured some injury problems throughout the current campaign. Levi Colwill has often been utilised in an unfamiliar full-back role due to the lack of cover.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Chelsea have an interest in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who is also being monitored by Manchester United. The Cottagers are expected to demand in the region of £35m to allow him to depart, but with his contract not due to expire until 2028, they are in a strong negotiating position if a club arrives with an offer.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt