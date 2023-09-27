Highlights Chelsea's interest in Serie A 'superstar' could resurface as striker considers legal action against his current club.

The talisman's impressive goalscoring record and potential availability in 2024 has caught the attention of topflight trio Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Transfer insider Dean Jones suggests that it would take a bid of at least £100 million for a successful move for him, but Chelsea may also consider a Premier League player as a cheaper alternative.

Chelsea’s interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could re-surface after the latest revelations and transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the figure that it is likely to take to prise him away from the Serie A.

Mauricio Pochettino’s outfit have started poorly in the Premier League and reside in 14th spot thanks to their struggles in front of goal.

Chelsea transfer news – Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian hitman, dubbed a 'superstar' by The Mirror's Colin Millar, was the talk of the town once the summer transfer window opened for business; but lo and behold, he remained in Naples. Osimhen, 24, scored an emphatic 31 goals and provided a further five assists in 39 games last season as he fired his side to Scudetto glory to end their 33-year wait.

As such, he had piqued interest mainly from Chelsea and Manchester United with BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk telling GIVEMESPORT that, despite Paris Saint-Germain also being in the offing, the Premier League duo were still ‘hot in the interest in Osimhen’, despite him boasting a staggering £170m price tag.

The 27-cap Nigeria international has continued his purple patch into the new campaign, scoring three goals in five Serie A outings, though his Napoli career could potentially have the curtains drawn on it in the early embers 2023/24. In a tumultuous turn of events, the centre-forward is considering legal action against his employers, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, after the club posted an unacceptable video on TikTok that mocked the striker's ability.

On the back of the fall-out, Football365 have reported that Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all monitoring the ongoing situation on the understanding that he’ll be sold in 2024. Thanks to Nicolas Jackson’s poor return since the new campaign kicked off, Todd Boehly – married up with Pochettino – will be looking to recruit another centre-forward to prevent a repeat of last season.

Recently, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that ex-Villarreal striker Jackson is ‘not the answer’ to their problems in the final third, and now he has suggested that Osimhen could come in to show him how it’s done, albeit for a mouth-watering figure.

Victor Osimhen now likely to leave Napoli for £100m - Dean Jones

Transfer insider Jones suggested that the ship has consistently been rocked since Napoli chief Rudi Garcia followed in Luciano Spalletti's footsteps. He admits that, after Osimhen's influence on their league-winning campaign in 2022/23, that it's a shame it seems to be ending on a sour note. Also, Jones added that a figure in the region of £100m would need to be tabled in order for it to be a successful bid.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“Since Rudi Garcia arrived at Napoli there is no doubt the ship has been rocking and this latest turn of events with him being picked on by the social media admin leads to more doubts about him staying at the club much longer. It feels like the beginning of the end for him at the club, and it is a shame that things have turned sour this quickly after their amazing campaign last season. “But of course, when a player like this suddenly feels unsettled, you are going to have half of Europe’s big guns suddenly wondering whether they can make the most of the moment. “He’s still got a long time on his contract, and we’ve seen some big figures bandied around in terms of what it’s going to take to sign him. It’s certainly going to be £100million upwards. Chelsea have looked at him before and that link is bound to resurface now.”

Chelsea identify cheaper Victor Osimhen alternative in January market

Of course, should the Blues look to – uncharacteristically - keep their spend under wraps, they could look to other potential answers for their goalscoring woes. As a result, Brentford’s Ivan Toney could bring a plethora of Premier League expertise and goals to a struggling Chelsea front line.

The one-cap Englishman has been a revelation at the Gtech Community Stadium since he joined for an undisclosed fee back in the summer of 2020, scoring 68 goals and providing a further 21 assists in his 124-game Bees career. However, the journeyman has made goalscoring look like second nature at the majority of clubs he's plied his trade at - an aspect that Chelsea are in dire need of as things stand.

Nicolas Jackson vs Ivan Toney vs Victor Osimhen - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Nicolas Jackson - Villarreal 17.8 0.67 2.3 0.45 0.79 Victor Osimhen - Napoli 28.5 0.97 4.63 0.75 0.32 All statistics per FBRef

Despite enjoying a final stretch of the 2022/23 season with the Yellow Submarine, scoring nine goals in their final eight fixtures, the same consistency in front of goal has not followed Jackson to England. Across seven outings for his Premier League employers, the Senegalese forward has found the back of the net on just one occasion which came against relegation zone dwellers Luton Town in a 3-0 drubbing.