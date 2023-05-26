Chelsea star Mason Mount leaving Stamford Bridge is a pill the Blues will probably have to swallow, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The attacking midfielder is being linked to several of the Premier League club's rivals as his contract continues to run down, and Brown thinks they may have no choice but to sell him this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Mason Mount

Transfer insider Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, recently stated that Chelsea will make one last attempt to tie Mount down to a new deal.

If that fails, it looks like the 24-year-old could be off to Manchester United.

According to the MailOnline, the Red Devils are ready to launch a £55m bid for Mount as Erik ten Hag tries to improve his squad.

The Dutchman is likely to face competition for Mount's signature, with The Athletic reporting that Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in the Englishman.

What has Paul Brown said about Mason Mount and Chelsea?

With Chelsea's squad too big, given his contract situation, Brown thinks Mount is one player Todd Boehly may be forced to sell this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I don't know if the new owners will be fearing losing him really. I think there's an acceptance at Chelsea that the squad is too big and that they have to make it smaller.

"I'm pretty sure Mason Mount is not a player Chelsea want to sell, but they're in a position where they may not have much choice over who goes. And if Mount has to be one of those who goes, I think they'll probably swallow that pill."

Why is Chelsea's squad so big?

The Blues have been extremely active in the last two transfer windows. In January, they made eight signings, according to Transfermarkt, including the likes of Enzo Fernández and Mykhailo Mudryk.

It comes after a busy summer the previous year that saw Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and more all join the club.

It's clear Chelsea now need to get rid of some players, and while Mount shouldn't be the first casualty, his expiring contract means he may have to be.

The England international has been such a key figure for the Blues since breaking into the first team, making close to 200 appearances, as per Transfermarkt. But if he's not going to sign a new deal and someone is offering £55m for him, then Boehly probably has to sanction a sale.