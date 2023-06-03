Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to join AC Milan in the summer as there is a ‘conversation going on’ between the two clubs, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will have a big job on his hands upon his arrival and will look to rid the squad of any players not in the Argentine’s plans, and Loftus-Cheek looks to be one of those heading for the exit door.

Chelsea transfer news – Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Football Insider claim that AC Milan have opened preliminary talks with Chelsea in order to sign the Englishman.

This means a reunion between the 27-year-old midfielder and his fellow teammate Fikayo Tomori may be on the cards with a move to the Italian stalwarts becoming increasingly likely.

Loftus-Cheek, who earns £120,000-per-week at Chelsea, has struggled for minutes this season, but a move away to the capital of Italy may prove decisive as he looks to revive his promising career.

What’s more is that Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are preparing for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to depart in the summer transfer window, though Galetti raised concerns over Milan’s reluctance to meet Chelsea’s demands.

The Cobham graduate, who is contracted at the club until the summer of 2024, will be offloaded, as a means of balancing the books, for Financial Fair Play purposes.

Chelsea’s over-the-top £500m splurge in their recent history has been frowned upon, especially as it has not elicited the expected success. Nonetheless, the widespread expectation is that the club will again spend big when this season’s summer window opens.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Chelsea and Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Romano claimed AC Milan are very confident to get a deal for Loftus-Cheek across the line, especially given conversations between the two parties have already begun.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “For Ruben Loftus-Cheek, there is a conversation going on between AC Milan and Chelsea to reach an agreement, and they are very confident from that.”

Will Chelsea replace the outgoing Ruben Loftus-Cheek?

Though Loftus-Cheek is not a regular starter for the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, a replacement will be much needed to retain strength in squad depth to perform well next season.

Additions in the centre of the park will be paramount to their domestic resurgence next term. The anomaly of not having mid-week action to compete in will help Pochettino complete a full rebuild on west London.

According to Football Insider, Romeo Lavia has been earmarked as one of Chelsea’s midfield targets after impressing in a subpar Southampton side.

With former Tottenham boss Pochettino coming in, the transfer window will be largely dictated by himself and his team and while they will look to bring in talent to fit the mold of the Pochettino-style, a mass exodus is expected to free up some space.