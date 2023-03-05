Chelsea's discussions with £40m star over a new contract are not advancing.

Chelsea's discussions with Mateo Kovacic over a new contract are not advancing, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport.

The midfielder's existing deal expires next year and he is currently being linked with a move to Manchester City.

Chelsea contract news – Mateo Kovacic

Journalist Simon Phillips recently told GMS that Chelsea will not let Kovacic run his contract down.

It could see the 28-year-old join one of their Premier League rivals, with City thought to be interested in him.

According to The Telegraph, Kovacic's situation at Stamford Bridge has alerted Pep Guardiola, who is believed to be a big admirer of the Croatian.

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid permanently in a £40m deal back in 2019 after an initial loan spell in west London, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mateo Kovacic and Chelsea?

Jacobs says Kovacic is not any closer to signing an extension and has suggested that he could be replaced in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "Talks haven't really advanced. They're not in any significant stage yet with Kovacic, so that situation is still quite open.

"There could be room for another midfielder to come in. In fact, there definitely will be. Chelsea will see that as a priority area."

Should Chelsea sell Mateo Kovacic to Man City?

They should not be selling Kovacic at all, let alone to a team who they have aspirations to compete against going forward.

When it comes to midfielders who can progress possession, there are probably few better in the world than the Croatia international.

As per FBref, Kovacic has ranked in the 98th percentile for progressive passes and the 92nd for progressive carries among his positional peers over the last year. He is exceptional at helping his team to get on the front foot.

"He can take the ball in tight areas, his dribbling ability is unbelievable, he can find a pass, control games and is fairly quick as well," West Ham captain Declan Rice told BT Sport last year when talking about Kovacic.

"He’s always been a tough opponent to play against. Every time I played against him, even in the Euros, he’s done some stuff on the ball where I thought, ‘Wow, he’s a top player.' "

There is still time for Chelsea to tie Kovacic down to a new contract and, considering the above, it should be a priority.

