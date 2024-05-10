Highlights Chelsea are planning talks with Omari Hutchinson following his successful loan spell with Ipswich Town.

The 20-year-old winger will remain with the Blues but could leave on a temporary basis again next season.

Hutchinson won Ipswich's Young Player of the Year award after helping them achieve automatic promotion.

Omari Hutchinson is set to discuss his future with Chelsea following a successful loan spell in the Championship with Ipswich Town, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old forward helped the Tractor Boys achieve promotion to the Premier League this season and won the club’s Young Player of the Year trophy.

Hutchinson returned to Cobham this week after registering 11 goals and six assists in 50 appearances for Ipswich this season. The newly-promoted side is keen on keeping the youngster for their Premier League return, but many European clubs are also following the forward’s situation.

Chelsea Could Keep Hutchinson and Loan Him Out

In his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests that another loan deal is on the horizon for Hutchinson:

“Omari Hutchinson, for instance, will be an interesting one to follow after his fine form on loan at Ipswich Town. “There will be a meeting between Omari’s camp and Chelsea to discuss his future. There are clubs in Eredivisie, Bundesliga, and Premier League keen on signing him on loan. “Another loan solution for next season is the most likely, as I’m hearing that Chelsea want him to play on a regular basis, while Ipswich also hope to keep him."

Hutchinson joined Chelsea in 2021, after leaving Arsenal’s academy. He made his senior debut for the Blues last year, coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup Third Round fixture against Manchester City. The 20-year-old also made his debut in the Premier League last year, playing 22 minutes in a 0-1 loss to Man City.

The competition for Hutchinson is also heating up on an international level too, as he has to decide whether to commit to playing for Jamaica or England. Reportedly, Jamaica are keen to bring Hutchinson to the Copa America next month.

The talented winger has only one year left on his deal, and Chelsea will have to consider an extension if they were to loan him out next season. As Romano suggested, the Blues expect Hutchinson to play regular minutes next year, so the possibility of playing for Chelsea seems unlikely.

Mauricio Pochettino already has a young squad that lacked experience and maturity at times this season, and in the next transfer window, Chelsea could look to adopt a different strategy and add more senior players to the team.

Ipswich Keen to Sign Hutchinson

In the past two seasons, it has been difficult for newly promoted sides to stay afloat in the Premier League, and Ipswich’s chances could rely on whether they are to keep their leading players. According to recent reports, the club is keen to keep Hutchinson for next season and could sign another loan deal with Chelsea.

Last week, Hutchinson told Sky that his intention for next season is to stay at Ipswich after firing the Tractor Boys back to the top flight for the first time in 22 years.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-05-24.