Chelsea are preparing for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club when the transfer window opens, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT.

Loftus-Cheek has struggled for minutes this season at Chelsea, with Serie A clubs reportedly taking an interest in the England international.

Chelsea transfer news - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

If reports are to be believed, Loftus-Cheek could be the next Chelsea player to leave the club for AC Milan this summer.

That's according to Football Insider, who claim Loftus-Cheek is a primary target for the Italian giant, having found success with ex-Blues defender Fikayo Tomori.

Loftus-Cheek is contracted at Stamford Bridge until next summer, but Milan sense there could be an opportunity to sign the versatile operator for a cutthroat fee.

The £120,000-per-week earner broke through the academy system at Chelsea, but there is a growing consensus he will call an end to his career with the side this year.

It comes amid what is shaping up to be a busy summer clearout for Todd Boehly, with a number of high-profile departures expected to leave Chelsea in the summer.

What's more, with Mauricio Pochettino also tipped to arrive as manager in the coming weeks, it's likely the current Chelsea squad could look a lot different by the first game of next season.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Loftus-Cheek leaving Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Galetti indicated a move away from Chelsea was the most likely outcome for Loftus-Cheek this summer.

On the 27-year-old, Galetti said: "Talks are well underway between AC Milan and Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. After trying to sell him in January, Chelsea are now willing to lower the price to let the English midfielder go and the Rossoneri would like to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Will Chelsea make any signings themselves this summer?

Despite splurging over £500 million since Boehly's arrival, the expectation is that Chelsea will once again splash the cash when this year's window is open for business.

One name heavily linked with a move to west London is Romeo Lavia, who was part of the Southampton side that suffered relegation from the top flight this season.

It's suggested by Football Insider that Lavia has been courted by the Chelsea hierarchy, with plans around a deal already being put in place.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper is another position that has been highlighted as a problem area for the Blues, with Pochettino expected to push for a new number-one.

The Telegraph claim that Andre Onana could be the man to do just that, as speculation surrounding a £40 million move continues to grow.